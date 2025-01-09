Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Ballyclare Comrades manager Barry Baggley has confirmed his backroom team following his appointment at Dixon Park.

Barry was announced as the south Antrim side’s new first team manager on January 4, joining the NIFL Championship club from Crewe United, having previously enjoyed two promotions during his six years at the helm at Rosario YC, taking them into the Premier Division of the Amateur League.

Following his appointment, Barry has moved to select his coaching panel. He has brought in former Lisburn Distillery and Cliftonville player Ryan Catney as Assistant Manager, former Northern Ireland U21 defender Jonny Flynn as First team coach and Liam McStravick, who will be the club’s Head of Player Recruitment.

Gerard McVeigh, who was at the club under previous manager Stephen Small, will remain at Dixon Park as the goalkeeping coach.

Former Cliftonville player Ryan Catney has been announced as part of the new backroom team at Ballyclare Comrades. (Pic: Pacemaker).

Tanya Warwick will also remain as the Club Physio and Andy Arthurs will continue as the Comrades’ Kit Manager.

Thanking the departing staff members, a club spokesperson said: “The club would like to place on record our thanks to outgoing Assistant Manager Chris Ramsey and First Team attendant Michael Higgins for all of their efforts during their time in the dugout.”

Meanwhile, the club has confirmed a number of signings in the January transfer window.

Goalkeeper Dylan Graham has joined on loan from Larne until the end of the season. Forward Jack Montgomery arrives at Dixon Park after spending the start of this season at Islandmagee.

Centre forward Jaydyn Withers has arrived at Ballyclare from Dundela.

Current Northern Ireland U19 international, Keevan Hawthorne, who can play as either a left back or left winger, joins on loan until the end of the season from Cliftonville.

Right back, Jay Riley, joins on loan for the remainder of this season from Portadown and 22-year-old centre back, Dylan Snoddon, joins from Immaculata.

A number of departures have also been announced. Liam Hassin (Bangor), Darius Roohi (Ards) and Ronan McAleer (Portstewart) have all departed the club for pastures new.

Commenting on January 8, a club spokesperson stated: “We thank each of the lads for their efforts in a red shirt and wish them well in their future careers.”