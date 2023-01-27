Members of the public are being invited to share their views on the future development of Dixon Park stadium in Ballyclare.

Ballyclare Comrades FC, supported by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough, are currently appraising options regarding the development of the ground in the Harrier Way area of the town.

A drop-in public consultation is set to take place at Dixon Park on January 31 with the club keen for residents and members of the community to have their say.

A spokesperson for the south Antrim side said: “We’ve been part of the Ballyclare community for over 100 years and we have been at Dixon Park, right in the centre of the town, since 1936.

Dixon Park. (Pic by Google).

"We’ve grown significantly in the last decade and now need to upgrade our facilities, but it’s important that we develop facilities that can help regenerate the town centre and service the needs of the community.

“Therefore, it is important that people take advantage of this consultation and feed into our planning process. We would like to invite members of the community to provide input on how the facility could be used to better suit the needs of the community, specifically- community development, health and wellbeing."

Gavin Nelson from Third Sector Connect will be on-site at Dixon Park between 10am-6pm on Tuesday to hear residents’ views.

Anyone wishing to take part in the consultation event can drop in, or book a time slot by emailing [email protected]

