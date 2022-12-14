Greenisland Football Club has received a £300 community grant to help with the upgrade of gym equipment.

The club was nominated to receive the funding by Power NI employee, Alan Kirby, as part of the company’s staff sponsorship scheme ‘Helping Hands’. This gives employees the opportunity to nominate groups, individuals or organisations to receive funding.

Thanks to the donation, the club was able to purchase a soft plyo jump box and an exercise band to aid with players’ strength and conditioning training.

Alan said: “Greenisland is an amazing club to be involved with, I feel very grateful to be a part of the team. The coaches commit so much to the club and the players, and so being able to give back, even in a small way, with this donation for new training equipment, will help make a difference at the club.”

Greenisland FC manager Lee McCartney pictured alongside junior player Evan McCartney.

Founded in 1995, Greenisland has gone from strength to strength, being named UEFA Grassroots Club of the Year 2021, recognising the exceptional work the team and its 100 volunteers do for the community.

The club now boasts over 450 active members and fields teams from youth level up to seniors, for both men and women and disability groups, with Greenisland Bears FC being launched in 2019 for children aged 7 to 12 with a learning and/or physical disability. The women’s team has also enjoyed success in recent years.

In 2019, Greenisland FC received support from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Sport NI, opening a brand new 3G football pitch alongside the existing clubhouse, in an investment worth £800,000. The facilities not only host the various football teams, but also acts as a hub for the local community to enjoy.

Developing Talent

The club has a reputation for nurturing and developing talent, counting Northern Ireland internationals Jonny and Corry Evans and Craig Cathcart as previous alumni, with all three also enjoying spells at Manchester United.

