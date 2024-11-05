Fans travelling to the Europa Conference League football match between Larne and St Gallen in Belfast on Thursday (November 7) are urged to leave sufficient time for their journey.

The advice comes from police ahead of the game (kick-off 8pm) at the National Stadium with in excess of 5,000 supporters expected to attend.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Boucher Road is also a thriving commercial area and will be busy with members of the public frequenting the area. Prior to the match taking place there will be a St Gallen fan parade.

"This walk will leave Bradbury Place at approximately 5.30pm. It will make its way into Shaftesbury Square, along the Donegall Road, into Donegall Avenue and into the National Stadium. Up to 1,500 St Gallen supporters are expected to take part.

View of Boucher Road with the National Stadium in the background. Pic: Google

"Supporters, commuters and shoppers are advised to plan their journey in advance, ensuring they leave sufficient travel time as congestion is likely in the area.”

A build-up of traffic, police added, is to be expected in the Shaftesbury Square, Lisburn Road and Donegall Road areas of South Belfast as well as the M1 and Boucher Road areas both before and after the game.

“We would ask that those driving to the match park with consideration for local residents and businesses, and that supporters are respectful and considerate whilst walking through residential streets convenient to the stadium.

"The areas around the National Stadium are ‘No Street Drinking’ zones under Belfast City Council by-laws and these should be complied with at all times.

"We hope that the match is enjoyed by all and would remind those attending to behave in a manner befitting the reputation of their teams.”