Late drama at Shamrock Park

If it is edge of your seat entertainment you want then Shamrock Park is the place to go. Portadown have produced 95th minutes goals in their last two games and against Coleraine on Tuesday night they left it until the 96th minute before snatching a point.

There is something of a pattern developing with the Ports this season but one aspect they will look to change is conceding the opening goal. In all four home league games and another in the Mid-Ulster Cup they have fallen behind to their opposition. The Bannsiders took just nine minutes to find the opening goal in front of another excellent home crowd. It was a defensive disaster that led to the goal, Murray's close range effort was blocked by Mackinnon and as the ball bobbled around the centre of the box Altintop failed to clear and Campbell fired home high into the roof of the net.

The visitors almost doubled their lead a couple of minutes later, Shevlin cutting in from the left saw his shot go just wide of the back post.

The home settled down after the early set back a Ryan Mayes shot across goal went just wide of the target. Altintop looked to have grabbed an equaliser 6 minutes from the break but his header from a McCullough cross was somehow tipped around the post by Brown at full stretch.

Dougie Wilson celebrating dramatic late equaliser

Portadown looked the more lively team after the half-time interval but it was Coleraine that scored again to double their advantage on 69 minutes. In a crowed penalty area with players jostling for position Cameron Stewart ended up on the ground and referee Dillon pointed to the spot. Shevlin stepped up and his spot kick just evaded McCarey at full stretch.

Ports manager Niall Currie immediately shuffled his pack with substitutions and a change of formation and it almost paid of instantly with Brown again the hero in the Coleraine goal pulling off another top drawer save to deny Mayse.

With just 15 minutes left on the clock Ryan Mayse burst through from midfield to beat the offside trap and coolly one on one with the keeper he slid the ball past Brown into the bottom corner.

The momentum was all now with the home side as they pressed for an equaliser. Brown took every opportunity to waste time but that played right into the Ports hands when the fourth official indicated and additional six minutes added time.

With the clock ticking down to the last of those added minutes Ben Wylie cut in from the right to lose his marker and his ball across the front of goal evaded Brown and was met by Dougie Wilson sliding in at the back post to force home a dramatic equaliser.

Portadown: McCarey, Altintop, MacKinnon, L Wilson(Mullan), Chapman, McCawl(Thompson), Mayse(McElroy), McCullough, Fyfe(D Wilson), Obhakhan(Wylie), McCartan. Unused subs Ray, Redman

Coleraine: Brown, Jarvis, Boyle, Stewart, Campbell, Scott, Shevlin, Murray(Harkin), Carse, McClelland, Glackin(McGonigle). Unused subs, Little, Spence, Gaston, Devine, Smith