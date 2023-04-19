Lisburn ladies warm up for the Northern Ireland Women’s Football Association season

The Northern Ireland Women’s Football Association (NIWFA) has announced that sixty teams, including clubs from Lisburn, are expected to participate in the 2023 season, demonstrating that interest in women’s football continues to grow at pace.

Lisburn Ladies Rangers, Lisburn Distillery Ladies, Crewe United Ladies, Dromara Village Ladies, Lisburn Rangers Ladies Athletic, and Lisburn Ladies Swifts will all be taking part this season.

The NIWFA season, sponsored by Electric Ireland, is due to kick off on Sunday April 23 when four afternoon matches will take place across Northern Ireland, from Draperstown to Belfast. League matches will continue until the end of August.

This year’s structure sees seven main leagues, with a new Division 6 to accommodate eight new clubs. There will also be a new Development League running from the end of May, to give experience to six further new teams who are not quite ready for a full competitive season.

Back L-R: Megan Kidd (22nd Ladies), Andrene Walker (Electric Ireland), Lily Ferguson (Moneyslane), Mackenzie Finlay (Lisburn Swifts),Valerie Heron (NIWFA Chair) help to launch the NIWFA season, sponsored by Electric Ireland. Front L-R: Eimear Callaghan & Ellie-Jay McMenamin (Strabane Athletic), Chelsea Smith (Banbridge Town), Shauna Foster (Dromara Village), Anastasia Stanyte (Craigavon City)

Valerie Heron, NIWFA Chair, said: “With continued support from Electric Ireland and, of course, growing interest in the game helped significantly by the success of the Northern Ireland Senior Ladies and their participation in the Women’s Euro Finals, it’s great to include thirteen new clubs in our season.

"We are especially pleased to see many players from our leagues now representing NI at underage level.”