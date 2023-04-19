Lisburn ladies warm up for the Northern Ireland Women’s Football Association season

Lisburn Ladies Rangers, Lisburn Distillery Ladies, Crewe United Ladies, Dromara Village Ladies, Lisburn Rangers Ladies Athletic, and Lisburn Ladies Swifts will all be taking part this season.
The NIWFA season, sponsored by Electric Ireland, is due to kick off on Sunday April 23 when four afternoon matches will take place across Northern Ireland, from Draperstown to Belfast. League matches will continue until the end of August.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This year’s structure sees seven main leagues, with a new Division 6 to accommodate eight new clubs. There will also be a new Development League running from the end of May, to give experience to six further new teams who are not quite ready for a full competitive season.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Valerie Heron, NIWFA Chair, said: “With continued support from Electric Ireland and, of course, growing interest in the game helped significantly by the success of the Northern Ireland Senior Ladies and their participation in the Women’s Euro Finals, it’s great to include thirteen new clubs in our season.
"We are especially pleased to see many players from our leagues now representing NI at underage level.”
There will be seven NIWFA divisional cup competitions this season, as well as an overall NIWFA PwC Super Cup competition. The Electric Ireland Women's Challenge Cup, CAFA Cup and Mid Ulster Cup will all be taking place this year, providing more opportunities than ever for girls and women to play competitive football.