Irish Cup Draw: Glentoran host Newry City in last eight

The Glens had eased into the last eight thanks to a 4-0 win over Queen' s, with Darren Mullen's Newry side seeing off Ards to secure their place.

Coleraine, who beat Portadown 2-0 in the last 16, will travel to Cliftonville, who edged out Carrick Rangers on Saturday.

Crusaders overcame Ballinamallard United 1-0 will entertain Dungannon Swifts, who romped past Annagh United 4-1.

Robbie McDaid scored a brace in the 4-0 win over Queen's