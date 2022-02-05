Irish Cup Draw: Glentoran host Newry City in last eight

The Glens had eased into the last eight thanks to a 4-0 win over Queen' s, with Darren Mullen's Newry side seeing off Ards to secure their place.
Coleraine, who beat Portadown 2-0 in the last 16, will travel to Cliftonville, who edged out Carrick Rangers on Saturday.
Crusaders overcame Ballinamallard United 1-0 will entertain Dungannon Swifts, who romped past Annagh United 4-1.
And Larne, who knocked out holders Linfield on Friday night, will play either Ballymena United or Portstewart whose game was postponed on Saturday.