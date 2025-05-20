'Despite the score, the lads played to the death' says Down Assistant Manager Mickey Donnelly

Daniel Guinness goes on the attack for Down against Clare on Sunday. Pic: Official Down GAA Supporters Club

​The long wait is over for Down who have had to work hard and suffer highs and lows to get back to contesting for the Sam Maguire and like all in red and black, Assistant manager Mickey Donnelly savoured Sunday’s emphatic victory over Clare in Ennis.

​"It was a great result as ultimately this current group have waited three years to play at the top table in the All-Ireland series so now that we’re there we want to make the best out of it,” said Donnelly.

“I think the most pleasing thing from a management perspective is that we played to the end as the subs all came in and made an impact so that’s all very encouraging. Despite the scoreline, the lads played to the death and I think that’s a reflection of what we’ve done all year.

“We felt a bit aggrieved that we were relegated from Division 2 and were just a bit unlucky as 95 percent of our games this year have come down to the last play.”

The celebrations were warranted on Sunday but no doubt short-lived, as Down have bigger fish to fry in a couple of week’s time in Pairc Esler.

“We’re obviously delighted with today but we’ll face a much different challenge in a fortnight’s time. Louth, on the crest of a wave, are coming to Newry so we’re under no illusions that they’re going to have some bounce in their step after winning their first Leinster title in 68 years.

“But the pressure is off us now. Louth already beat us in the league and we’re aware of the quality that they have.

"They played in and won a lot of big games this year so we’re just delighted to be going into that game with two points on the board.”