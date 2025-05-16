​It’s a long way from here to Clare but Down ready for Ennis

Danny Magill gets a pass away despite a tackle from fullback Brendan McCole when Down played Donegal in the Ulster semi-final. Pics: Brendan Monaghan

AIB All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Group 3 Round 1. ​Sunday May 18 (2pm) at Zimmer Biomet Cusack Park, Ennis: Clare v Down

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Down are happy to be back in the Sam Maguire competition after three years playing Tailteann Cup football and the Mourne side are itching to get going in the competition as they travel to Ennis to face Clare in their group 3 opener on Sunday with Monaghan and Louth to follow.

​Down's recent history against Clare saw Conor Laverty’s men beat them 3-15 to 1-10 in Pairc Esler in March 2024 to secure promotion to Division 2, with the Down goals provided by Ceilum Doherty, Odhran Murdock and Danny Magill – who all continued to impress this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while things didn't pan out as hoped in the league for Laverty's side, the experience of playing against Division 2 opposition is something that can't be bought as the manager has consistently stated.

Down midfielder Odhran Murdock shrugs off a challenge from Louth's Dermott Campbell when the sides met in the National League.

Apart from retaining their league status in Division 2 , which didn't happen, Down already had the luxury of knowing that they would be playing in the All-Ireland Championship by beating Laois to win the Tailteann Cup after coming up just short against Meath the previous season. That was the goal – having the opportunity to play the best teams in the country.

“Last year the thought of going back [to the Tailteann Cup] after what happened the year previously was hard for the group of players. If you have those teams coming to Newry and then going to one of those teams ground and the opportunity to play in a neutral ground, it is something to be excited about,” said the manager after their Ulster semi-final defeat to Donegal.

The difference between Down and Clare's respective provincial championships was that while Down fell to Donegal and Clare reached their third Munster final in a row, but the results in those games were quite contrasting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Down put it up to Division 1 side Donegal – a county that are amongst the names to go far in the All-Ireland Championship especially after beating Armagh in Saturday's Ulster Final to retain the Anglo Celtic Cup - losing 1-19 to 0-16, while Clare lost heavily to favourites Kerry 4-20 to 0-21 and there was a gloss on that score-line due to a spirited second half from the Banner County who trailed 4-10 to 0-7 at the break. They were exposed at the back which may give Down chances to get through for goals should the opportunities arise.

Emmet McMahon is a reliable free-taker for Clare, and Eoin Cleary and Keelan Sexton were called back to the fold by manager Peter Keane this season as Clare's standout forwards. Sexton was drafted in for the Munster final and while he did score a coupe of points, the Na Fianna player missed a penalty.

Down have plenty of fire power of their own with top scorer Pat Havern impressing from the dead ball and also with two-point scores. And players like Daniel Guinness, Ryan McEvoy and Eugene Branagan are on form, while Ronan Burns has been inspirational in nets.

Clare finished third in the Division 3 Allianz Football League and were unlucky not to gain promotion after five wins and two defeats with winners Kildare and second placed Offaly also finishing with 10 points but Clare losing out on points difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​As beaten provincial finalists last season, Clare qualified for the Sam Maguire Cup and were pitted against Donegal, Tyrone and Cork in the group stages where they were beaten in all three matches ending their campaign.