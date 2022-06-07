Maiden win for Anthony Corr

Now the Murphys Golf Society, Pomeroy, can add another name to their own illustrious wall of fame as Anthony Corr took in the seaside air, embraced the wet and windy conditions and recorded his maiden win with victory in this second outing of the year.

As it turned out not only was this Anthony’s first ever overall top place but he would have taken great delight in holding of the challenge of his nearest competitor who just happened to be his father, Peter.

With both men finishing on 35 points, a count back was needed to separate the family rivalry and no doubt a few recounts were demanded before the result was declared.

Prize winners at Murphy's Golf Society, from left, Peter Corr, Brendan Beggs (captain), Anthony Corr, Barry Murphy and Matthew McQuaid

On a day when conditions did play a part in keeping scores sensible, the 18 points achieved by Matthew McQuaid was highly commendable as he claimed the best front nine score.

18 points was also the score recorded by Barry Murphy as he conquered the back nine best score card.

Adrian Nugent showed early promise as he claimed the earliest of the spot prizes which was nearest the pin on the par 3 second and Peter Corr had some consolation on missing out on overall first place as he claimed the final spot prize of the day, longest drive on the 18th.

This was another great turnout which hopefully can be maintained for the next outing to Slieve Russell on the 19th June.