New greenkeeper facilities completed at Killymoon Golf Club in Cookstown

Killymoon Golf Club, located in Cookstown, have recently completed construction of a purpose-built greenkeeper’s shed, aggregate stores and secure boundary fencing.

It was all made possible by the generosity of a number of local businesses, led by Seamus McAleer of Design & Build Contractor, McAleer & Rushe.

The new buildings include spacious storage for machinery as well as internal facility rooms, allowing the Golf Club to move from their current outdated facilities to a new modern complex, future proofed to benefit all of the local community for many years to come.

Completion of the project comes at the perfect time for the club and its workforce, as the golf course faces a major reconfiguration when the new A29 Bypass dissects through a large section of the golf club.

The new greenkeeper facilities completed at Killymoon Golf Club, Cookstown. Credit: Supplied

Eamon Corey at Killymoon Golf Club said: “On behalf of all its officers and members, I wish to extend an enormous thank you to Seamus McAleer & Eamonn Laverty of McAleer & Rushe for successfully delivering the project, and a big thank you to all the other suppliers for their valued contributions – we wish all of them every success in their businesses going forward.”

Gary Coyle, who project managed the works for McAleer & Rushe, commented: “Contributing to our local community is very important to us, we are delighted to have supported Killymoon Golf Club with the improvement of their facilities, and we wish the club the very best in the future.”