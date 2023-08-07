New Inver Red Erin Montgomery made a very bright impression as she bagged a hat-trick in Larne Women’s away win at Lisburn.

Visiting the Bluebell Stadium, the Inver Women came off a good run of form before the break and a strong, albeit losing, performance against Glentoran Women in the cup, to face Lisburn Ladies.

Former Lisburn Rangers player, Erin made her presence known on the pitch, being finally rewarded with a goal from a looping free kick on the half hour mark. Larne continued controlling possession, but in the last moments of the first half, Morgan Shannon got the better of the visitors with a long ball over the ‘keeper.

Going into the second half level, Larne could reflect how far they’ve progressed this season. From their previous games against Lisburn not going their way, 5-2 and a 4-1 loss in the league and league cup respectively, the team’s game has dramatically improved.

Hat-trick hero Erin Montgomery had a memorable debut for Larne. Photo by: Jamie Brennan

Stacey Murdough put the home side back in front with a header in the 68th minute, with Erin Montgomery equalising shortly thereafter with a long range strike from the edge of the box.

With time running out the game was looking like a draw until in the dying moments another long range effort from Montgomery ensured Larne were taking all three points.

Deadline day signings of Bernadette Ferreira, who was strong all over the pitch, making herself known the opposition; Erin Montgomery, whose goals were crucial; and new goalkeeper Abbier Bickerstaff, stepping in for Kate Smith in the second half, illustrated that Larne are a different side than they were at the start of the season.