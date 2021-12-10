Trapp adds defensive clout to Flames lineup

Guildford Flames' Spencer Trapp. Picture: Norfolk Admiral/EIHL

The 25-year-old last iced a full season with ECHL Wheeling Nailers in 2019/2020 when he played 42 games and registered 2 goals and 6 points.

“We have been seeking a regular sixth member of the defensive group for rather a long time now,” admitted head coach Paul Dixon.

“It’s great news to have found who we believe is the right fit and finally get him into the lineup.”

Coach Dixon added: “I am sure our guys have loved each having a bit more ice time back there than usual, but I am just as sure they will be relieved to know that help is finally available to offer more of a breather here and there and spread the load just a bit more.

“Spencer skates and handles the puck well and we think his style of play will very much complement the guys we already have with us.

“He is not entirely coming into an unfamiliar setting.

“He played college hockey with Jake Bolton, and he is from the same area as some of our guys already so we hope that will help make the adjustment as easy as possible while understanding that he has been limited, like everyone was, for competitive opportunities over the last year-plus.”

The Flames’ coach concluded: “We are excited to have him, and we are near the end of the paperwork so he should be ready to play this weekend.”

Trapp’s signing brings the number of non-homegrown players on the Flames roster to 14.