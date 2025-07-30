‘Young Heroes’ programme takes to the ice at Dundonald

Energy levels soared as over forty young people slid into action for an energy packed ice hockey camp at Dundonald International Ice Bowl.

The camp, now in its 17th year, is part of the highly successful HEROS cross-community programme that uses ice hockey to inspire and motivate participants.

During the week, the group received international coaching from Canadian hockey players then had the opportunity to test their skills in a big game on the final evening.

The HEROS programme was developed by the youth partners - Crosscare, Army Welfare Services, Ballynafeigh Community Development Association, along with the international partners H.E.R.O.S Canada.

Fun on the ice for young players. Pic credit: LCCC

Dropping the puck at the final game, Councillor Alan Givan, Vice Chairman of the Communities and Wellbeing Committee said: “This is the 17th year the council has welcomed the HEROS programme to Dundonald International Ice Bowl.

"The initiative continues to be a tremendous success and is met with such enthusiasm and commitment from everyone involved.

"It was fantastic to see so many young people taking part in the big game tonight to showcase their new skills in front of family and friends.

"Many of the participants have only started skating for the first time while others are returning to the programme in a leadership capacity.

Councillor Alan Givan, Vice Chairman of the Communities and Wellbeing Committee, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council drops the puck at the final game to complete the 2025 HEROS programme. Pic credit: LCCC

“Sport plays an important role in bringing young people together to take part in positive activity which promotes a culture of teamwork and understanding for one another.

"I would like to thank the organisers and Canadian HEROS volunteers for delivering such an innovative programme which will hopefully have a major impact on the lives of participants as they apply their new skills and experiences off the ice.”

On behalf of the youth partners, Natalie Trainor added: “The programme works towards giving young people a unique opportunity to learn and develop life skills in ice hockey while developing aspirations for themselves and building relationships between young people from different backgrounds.

“The programme has been running for 17 years and we are delighted to celebrate the talent, friendships and skills being developed as a result of the programme.

"We hope that every young person gains from the experience and takes away positive messages from this unique project.”