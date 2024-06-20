Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Boasting world-class riders from all corners of the globe and thousands of fans each year, the Armoy Road Races are set to return on July 26 and 27.

Members of the Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club (AMRRC) welcomed this year’s sponsors to the Bayview Hotel in Portballintrae to officially launch the event om Wednesday, June 19.

Title sponsor of the Race of Legends, Trevor Kane, owner of the Bayview Hotel welcomed road racers and invited guests, which included the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ciaran McQuillan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendees heard from Chairman and Clerk of Course, William Munnis as he outlined this year’s racing schedule and paid tribute to all those who work to ensure the success of the Armoy Road Races.

Pictured are Dominic Herbertson with Armoy Motorcycling Road Racing Club Chairman and Clerk of the Course, William Munnis and Director, Bill Kennedy MBE. CREDIT STEPHEN DAVISON

Invited guests also had an opportunity to meet road racers Dominic Herbertson, Jeremy McWilliams, Ryan Whitehall and Neil Kernohan, who were in attendance.

Speaking about the event, Club Chairman and Clerk of Course, William Munnis commented: “The Armoy Road Races is currently in its 15th year and what a decade and a half it has been.

“As a club we are honoured to see it grow to the hugely successful event that it is today, attracting riders and fans from all corners of the globe and we expect this year to be no different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Race entries are closing on Monday 24th June and alongside the strong representation of home-grown talent, we’re also seeing riders from as far away as Germany and France, who will be vying for the top spot.”

Pictured are: Trevor Kane, Bayview Hotel with road racers (LtoR) Dominic Herbertson, Jeremy McWilliams, Neil Kernohan and Ryan Whitehall. CREDIT STEPHEN DAVISON

Turning his attention to this year’s sponsors, William continued: “I’ve said it numerous times before, but we are truly indebted to each and every one of our sponsors who kindly support the event every year – without them, it simply wouldn’t be feasible. We are very lucky to have the support of a number of local businesses and individuals who clearly love the sport just as much as we do.

“Sincere thanks to our sponsors, Hilton Car Sales, Ian Hickinson, James McKillop, Raymond Hodges and TT Racing, BDS Motorcycles, the Diamond Bar, the Mermaid Club, MJF Builders, Causeway Geotech, Fay Stewart, Taggart’s Barn, Park Electrical Services, Brap Moto and the Bayview Hotel. We’re also welcoming new sponsors, AP Louden and John M Paterson Ltd on board this year.”

Meanwhile, road racer Dominic Herbertson, who has competed at Armoy for the last number of years, said after the launch: “The Armoy Road Races is something I look forward to year on year as it has become one of the most prestigious competitions in the Irish road racing calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year, I will be riding for Burrows Engineering /RK Racing and competing in the Open, Superport and Race of Legends class. If the last few years are anything to go by, the competition will be incredibly tough but, I’m up for the challenge and will be doing all I can to be standing on a podium or two.”