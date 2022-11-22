It has been a busy year for Amy Stewart, a 17 year old Taekwondo player from Lisburn Taekwondo Club.

She has been training since she was 6 years old and has been competing for over 10 years.

In March Amy travelled to Harrogate to compete at the Mayor’s Cup, coming home with an impressive two Golds and one Silver.

Amy then started to train for her upcoming third dan grading, which was held in Scotland on October 1. She passed with a high level pass under the UTA dan grading panel consisting of Grandmaster Shin, Grandmaster Bailey and Master Culbert. Amy was still only 16 when she passed her grading making her one of the youngest 3rd Dan grades in Northern Ireland.

Amy then travelled to Manchester in October where again she won an impressive Gold, Silver and Bronze.

Two weeks later she travelled to Portugal and again won an impressive Silver and Bronze.

The following week Amy then travelled to Birmingham to compete at the British Nationals were she won two Gold and a Bronze, making her British Freestyle champion for the fourth time.

Amy is hoping this year’s success will continue into 2023 and she would love to compete at the Europeans if selected again.

Amy is the only youth athlete from Northern Ireland to have competed at The Europeans for team GBR and she has already started to focus her training towards gaining her 4th dan grade to be conducted in 2026.