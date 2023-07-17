Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Bann Rowing Club success at Irish Championships

There was success for Bann Rowing Club at the Irish Championships at the weekend.
By Una Culkin
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 10:30 BST

The Championships took place in Cork with clubs from across Ireland engaged in fierce competition to lift the title.

Bann once again enjoyed huge success with two gold medals, a silver and a bronze.

Club President Sue MacLaughlin said: “Bann is a small club but has produced champions at every level of rowing.

Most Popular
Pictured are Irish Champions Flynn Greene, Katie Shirlow and Alex Hutchinson along with Bann Rowing Club head coach Geoff Bones. Credit: Bann Rowing ClubPictured are Irish Champions Flynn Greene, Katie Shirlow and Alex Hutchinson along with Bann Rowing Club head coach Geoff Bones. Credit: Bann Rowing Club
Pictured are Irish Champions Flynn Greene, Katie Shirlow and Alex Hutchinson along with Bann Rowing Club head coach Geoff Bones. Credit: Bann Rowing Club

"Our past and recent success is testament to the commitment of our athletes, coaches and volunteers. I could not be more proud of our new Irish Champions and our amazing club."

A spokesperson for the Hanover Place club said: “Bann Rowing Club welcomes new people of any age or fitness level so please contact us via our website or simply call into the boathouse for more information.

"A warm welcome will always be given.”

For all the latest news, breaking stories and features, log onto www.northernirelandworld.com and follow the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times Facebook pages.

Related topics:IrelandFacebook