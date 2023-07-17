There was success for Bann Rowing Club at the Irish Championships at the weekend.

The Championships took place in Cork with clubs from across Ireland engaged in fierce competition to lift the title.

Bann once again enjoyed huge success with two gold medals, a silver and a bronze.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Club President Sue MacLaughlin said: “Bann is a small club but has produced champions at every level of rowing.

Pictured are Irish Champions Flynn Greene, Katie Shirlow and Alex Hutchinson along with Bann Rowing Club head coach Geoff Bones. Credit: Bann Rowing Club

"Our past and recent success is testament to the commitment of our athletes, coaches and volunteers. I could not be more proud of our new Irish Champions and our amazing club."

A spokesperson for the Hanover Place club said: “Bann Rowing Club welcomes new people of any age or fitness level so please contact us via our website or simply call into the boathouse for more information.

"A warm welcome will always be given.”