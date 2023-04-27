IBO Super-Featherweight champion, Anthony Cacace, is to defend his title on the Lopez-Conlan undercard at the SSE Arena against Damian Wrzesinski.

The Polish fighter, who is the current IBO International champion, will take on Cacace at the Belfast venue on May 27.

Cacace, who trains out of Evolution Boxing Club in Carrickfergus, was crowned IBO Super-Featherweight champion after defeating Michael Magnesi in Manchester last September.

Commenting ahead of the highly-anticipated bout, Anthony’s trainer, Iain Mahood, explained: “Damian had taken to social media and has been calling for this fight for a few months and now it's here and he is going to have a rude awaking in my eyes, so be careful what you wish for."

Cacace sparring with his trainer Iain Mahood ahead of next month's bout.

