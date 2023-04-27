The Polish fighter, who is the current IBO International champion, will take on Cacace at the Belfast venue on May 27.
Cacace, who trains out of Evolution Boxing Club in Carrickfergus, was crowned IBO Super-Featherweight champion after defeating Michael Magnesi in Manchester last September.
Commenting ahead of the highly-anticipated bout, Anthony’s trainer, Iain Mahood, explained: “Damian had taken to social media and has been calling for this fight for a few months and now it's here and he is going to have a rude awaking in my eyes, so be careful what you wish for."
Cacace’s stablemate, Willo Hayden, is also on the undercard for next month’s showpiece in east Belfast. The Dublin native will take on tough Mexican Christian Lopez Flores over six rounds as he aims to set his record at a perfect 6-0.