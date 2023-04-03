Two boxers from Evolution Boxing Club have secured bouts on the Michael Conlan v Luis Alberto Lopez world title contest at the SSE Arena on May 27.

IBO Super Featherweight World Champion Anthony Cacace is open to all comers and is hopeful a big name will be secured.

Cacace is delighted to be on the big card, fighting in Belfast for the first time since being on the Frampton v Avolas card in 2015.

Willo Hayden, who joined the West Street gym last year, under the stewardship of Iain Mahood, is also looking to make a big impact with this being his first professional fight within Ireland, with the Dublin native hoping to record his sixth victory.

Anthony Cacace.

Cacace and Hayden’s trainer, Mahood, who recently picked up the MEA coach of the year accolade, said: “It’s a great opportunity for Anto amd Willo to be on such a big card topped with Michael Conlan making an attempt for a World title. The lads are buzzing.”

Meanwhile, amature contender Zoe McCaughran (20), who won gold at the Esker Box Cup in October, attended the Irish University Championships in Dublin’s National Stadium at the weekend, securing a national title for the club.

Stablemate Skye-Leigh Haighton also qualified for her second National championships in Dublin and will look to also come home with national honours in the coming weeks.

Harvey Cochrane from Castle Boxing Club will be joining Skye-Leigh at the nationals. Harvey was successful in his last contest on the Ulster v Antrim bill.

Zoe McCaughran.

Mahood added: “It's a good time to be around the local gyms with everyone from Evolution, Castle and Larne working together and getting results.”

