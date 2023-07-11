An 18-year-old Carrickfergus karate competitor’s dream of European success has been boosted with the help of an Olympic legend.

Thomas Bell, who attends Carrickfergus Academy, has been awarded a £500 bursary through the Mary Peters Trust.

A total of 10 young athletes from across Northern Ireland are to benefit in 2023 after Hughes Insurance and the Mary Peters Trust announced the third annual return of the £5,000 bursary programme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thomas brought home a coveted British karate medal at the recent Four Nations Championships and also secured gold at the Northern Ireland Championships late last year. Furthermore, he has also secured bronze at the Commonwealth Karate Championships, silver at the British championships, three golds at the North v South Championships and a bronze at the British Gran Prix.

Thomas Bell, an 18-year-old karate competitor from Carrickfergus, trains six times per week as he targets further success. Photo submitted on behalf of Hughes Insurance/Mary Peters Trust

Thomas is now aiming for European Karate Championships success early next year. His passion for the sport was inspired by watching movies of martial arts from a young age.

He said: “I loved how diverse the sport was, as a young child it was so different to anything my friends did, it excited me, and still does to this day.”

Commenting on his bursary, he said: “I’m very grateful to have been selected to receive this bursary by Mary Peters Trust and Hughes Insurance which will help me with the costs that are incurred when competing outside of the country - especially as we prepare to set off to Croatia next year for the European Championships.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I hope that my recent success can prove to many young people that with time and hard work, the rewards will come. I would advise any young person wanting to pursue a sporting career to go for it, don’t let anything hold you back, find something that excites you and give it your all.”

Pictured, from left to right, are: Emma Haughian, marketing manager at Hughes Insurance; Thomas Bell, from Carrick, who been awarded £500 as part of the Mary Peter’s Bursary programme and Lady Mary Peters. Photo submitted on behalf of Hughes Insurance/Mary Peters Trust

Create History

Thomas trains with Oliver and James Brunton at the NIKW Brunton School of Karate up to six times per week and hopes to create history by winning world and European medals.

Lady Mary Peters said: “We are delighted to partner with Hughes insurance again this year to award ten exceptionally talented young athletes with funding to help further their sporting careers.

“Thomas is an inspiring young athlete. His long list of achievements is a credit to his hard work and dedication that he has given to his sport over the years.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Olympic-winning medallist added “it is safe to say that his sporting future looks bright”.

The Mary Peters Trust is a province-wide organisation providing support to young athletes from all recognised sports.

Emma Haughian, marketing manager at Hughes Insurance, said: “Thomas is an exceptional example of the level of young sporting talent that we have here in Northern Ireland. We hope that this funding will help him on his journey to reaching his goals in Europe and beyond.”

The remaining bursary recipients will be announced throughout the year. To keep up to date with the selection, follow Hughes Insurance on social media, @hughesinsuranceni .

Advertisement

Advertisement