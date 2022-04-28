Causeway Giants unbeaten this season

Action from the Causeway Giants vs Dublin Pirates

In a very tight and cagey game, the ball changed hands several times with no points being scored as both defences dug in.

However, in the second half a big drive from the Giants pushed them over the line, a rushing touchdown scored by Matthew Clyde on his birthday. This was enough for the Giants to edge the game out and move second in Division 2 and remain unbeaten this season on the pitch.

Next up is the Antrim Jets at Lime Park on 15th May 15 in what is always a hard fought game.

The Causeway Giants

Causeway Giants MVPs vs Pirates:

Offence Nathan Chapman; Defence Ross McKenzie; Special teams Odhran McErlain; Offensive line John Cassley.

