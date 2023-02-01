A sports student from Northern Regional College was named bar champion at a prestigious national gymnastics competition.

Niamh McConnell from Coleraine, who is studying a BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sport and Exercise Science, came first on bars at the Women’s Artistic Classic Challenge Championships 2022 in Guildford, England.

Representing Team Northern Ireland, 17-year-old Niamh, who is a member of the Sika Gymnastics Club in Coleraine, also came second on beam and won an All-Around silver medal during the competition at Surrey Sports Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Niamh’s gymnastic skills have been recognised locally and last year, she was a recipient of the Harry McCormick Youth Bursary at the Coleraine Sports Awards.

Photographed is Niamh McConnell from Coleraine, alongside her gymnastics coach Mary McGoldrick

Modest Niamh, who is a student at the College’s campus in Coleraine, said she was delighted to have done so well in the competition.

“I was so happy – and shocked – to have won gold on bars, silver on beam and silver All-Around, as I wasn’t expecting to get any medals,” she said.

Niamh was one of 13 Northern Ireland gymnasts participating in the competition in December, but she was the only one competing at the highest (Gold) level. She explains how the Harry McCormick bursary had helped fund the trip.

“I was able to use the £250 bursary to travel to the competition in England so I really appreciated the financial support,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“My next competition will be in Northern Ireland in March but it’s my dream to compete in the European Championships and Commonwealth Games.”

The talented young gymnast who is in the second year of her course at Northern Regional College, said she hopes it will help her secure a job in coaching.

“Ultimately, I plan to become a gymnastics coach so I wanted to study something to help me follow that career path.