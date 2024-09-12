All clubs in the Co Antrim Table Tennis League are gearing up for the new league season which begins in October.

The Osmond club inBallymoney will be looking to repeat their double success of last season when they clinched the Division 1 and Division 3 league titles. East Belfast based Ormeau, who were newcomers to the league last season, won the Division 2 title by a single point from Ballymena.

Osmond will begin as favourites to retain their Division 1 title although, like last season, Ballymena will be hot on their heels. Season 2022-23 winners, Knockagh, will also be trying to knock Osmond off their perch. Divisions 2 and 3 are much harder to predict with the effects of promotion and relegation making things much harder to assess at this stage. However, what we can predict is that these are going to be two highly competitive divisions.

At present there are clubs based in Ballymoney, Ballymena, Larne, Ballyclare, Greenisland and Belfast. If you are interested in taking part in the league and would like to join a club, or maybe play in a club which isn't in the league but would be interested in joining, you can contact the league at [email protected] for more information.

Finally, it is with much sadness that we have to report the death of Mandy Fall, the wife of Co Antrim League stalwart, John Fall. Everyone with table tennis, in Co Antrim and beyond, offers their sincere condolonces to John and his family.