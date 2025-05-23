Fuelling the Action; Sponsors ‘Rev Up’ for Armoy Road Races

The countdown is well and truly underway for this year’s Armoy Road Races, which takes place in the County Antrim village on Friday 25th July and Saturday 26th July, with a strong lineup of sponsors supporting the event.

This year’s event welcomes the return of the Bayview Hotel, Portballintrae, as title sponsor of the hugely popular Race of Legends and joining them is a whole host of sponsors that have also been instrumental in supporting the event. With large crowds of local and visiting fans expected, the event consists of a busy programme of 14 races hosted across two days, and according to Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club Treasurer, George Huey, “the financial support of the sponsors is vital in enabling us to host and meet the rising costs of running the Road Races.”

Long-standings sponsors, Park Electrical Services, a leading supplier of specialist electrical products in Northern Ireland, and Brap Moto, a motorcycle dealership in Moira offering sales and breakdown recovery, will continue their commitment to the event by jointly sponsoring the Senior Support Race for the fifth year.

Davey Chambers owner of Brap Moto, said: "I am delighted to once again be involved with the Armoy Road Races. The event grows year on year with more riders and supporters coming along which is testament to the hard work of the AMRRC volunteers. I am a huge fan of the event and at Brap Moto, we trade in classic and collectable motorbikes, so it is a great opportunity for us to be involved in the races and to see some of the fantastic bikes being ridden by world-class riders around such an exciting course.”

Historically, the first race off the grid on Saturday 26th July is the Junior Support Race which for the last few years has been jointly sponsored by local men, Ian Hickinson and James McKillop, who have both supported the race that recognises our future up and coming riders.

Two more returning long-time sponsors are the Diamond Bar in Ballymoney and the Mermaid Club in Kircubbin who will again sponsor this year’s Lightweight Supersport Race.

Ken Palmer, from the Mermaid Club, commented: “We have been sponsoring the Armoy Road Races for sixteen years now and we are excited to be involved again for 2025. The Mermaid Club is largely made up of road racing fans from the Kircubbin area in County Down and we really enjoy getting along to Armoy, supporting the event and catching up with our friends from AMRRC. We’re looking forward to seeing some great racing.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Hargan, manager of the Diamond Bar added: “We are pleased to sponsor the Lightweight Supersport race again this year. To be able to watch some of the world’s top riders compete right on our doorstep is a privilege and everyone at the Diamond Bar is looking forward to a busy few days of racing and welcoming all the riders and fans to our bar.”

AMRRC Chairman, Gareth McAuley said: “The countdown to this year’s Armoy Road Races is well and truly on and once again we are indebted to our sponsors as without their support, we simply couldn’t host the event. I’d like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the Club, to thank all of our returning sponsors and welcome our new sponsors for 2025.

“The Armoy Road Races has evolved from an idea and a small club meeting in 2007, to the much bigger two-day race event that it is now, which is largely due to the continued hard work and commitment of the AMRRC volunteers and the financial support we receive from our sponsors.The races attract top-class riders and visitors from across the globe, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming them to Armoy for what we know will be another thrilling and exciting event this year.”

Supported in part by the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, the Armoy Road Races will take place on Friday, July 25th, and Saturday, July 26th, culminating in the prestigious Bayview Hotel Race of Legends.

Programme packages are currently on sale via the website, that includes a full colour race programme, your vehicle parking pass and a limited-edition event lanyard which enables spectators to enter specific vantage points around the circuit. Visit: www.armoyroadraces.com for further details.

For more information on Armoy Road Races, visit armoyroadraces.com or search for ‘AMRRC’ on Facebook or follow on X @ArmoyRoadRaces.