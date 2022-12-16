Hillsborough's Daniel Harper signs official BMW works driver contract for 2023

Hillsborough’s Daniel Harper has graduated from the BMW Junior Team and been signed as an official BMW works driver for the 2023 season.

Harper has enjoyed a fantastic three years as part of the BMW Junior Team alongside Max Hesse and Neil Verhagen, with his impressive performances deservedly earning him a position on the German manufacturer’s roster of professional factory drivers. A brilliant 2022 campaign saw Harper show eye-catching pace and stunning racecraft in the new BMW M4 GT3, with standout results alongside his team-mates including a race win on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, a charge from 22nd to fourth in the 1000km of Paul Ricard and a podium challenge in their first attempt at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

Daniel Harper said: “It’s truly an honour for me to become an official BMW M works driver for 2023. This is what my family and I have been working towards for many years, and I hope this is just the beginning of a long and successful partnership with BMW. “It has been a fantastic three years as part of the BMW Junior Team. The opportunities that BMW supplied us with in that period have given me the chance to make this next step in my career, so I can’t thank them enough for all their support and their trust in me! “I’m looking forward to enjoying the Christmas period now with my friends and family back home, before we get started for what I think will be an amazing 2023 season.”

