Jaxon Adams-Holder was selected as one of only 12 players to represent Basketball Northern Ireland at the prestigious Ireland Area Board Tournament held in Gormanston, Ireland, on Monday, May 6.

Hailing originally from Canada, Jaxon has quickly become part of the local fabric, not only for his standout performances with the Larne YMCA basketball team but also for his significant contributions to the community.

Jaxon is actively involved with Larne High School, Antrim Coast Vineyard, and Inspire Gym. Congratulating him on his achievements, Dean Nutt, CEO of Larne YMCA, said: “Jaxon’s inclusion in the Northern Ireland team is not just a victory for him but for all of Larne.

Jaxon Adams-Holder. Photo submitted by Larne YMCA

"He brings to the team a level of skill and dedication that is unmatched, and his selection highlights the competitive spirit and potential of our local athletes.”

Jaxon certainly made his mark at the tournament, for example, leading the team with 10 points in a close battle with NABB before losing 41-31.

Baskeball NI reported: “This was a much improved team performance” having lost an earlier game against GABB.