Local shooting champions Sarah Adams and Craig McKeown triumph at the Irish Open Championships
Held at the National Shooting Ground in Esker, Galway, the event saw both Sarah and Craig demonstrate exceptional skill and determination, with each securing prestigious titles.
Sarah scored an impressive 99/292, earning her the Ladies Irish Open, the Junior Irish Open (16-21 years), and the ‘B’ Class titles whilst Craig scored 98/292, successfully retaining his title as the Colts Irish Open (under 16 years) champion.
Ian Henry, CR Director at Henry Brothers, said: "On behalf of Henry Brothers, I would like to congratulate both Craig and Sarah on their remarkable achievements at this year’s Irish Open. Their dedication, hard work, and sportsmanship are truly inspiring.
“At Henry Brothers, we are committed to supporting our community and helping young people excel in sport, and it is hugely encouraging to see Craig and Sarah exemplify the positive impact of this commitment.
“I would like to wish Sarah and Craig every success for the rest of the season.”
Henry Brothers' sponsorship of Sarah and Craig forms part of the company's broader CSR strategy which is designed to have a positive impact on the communities and places in which the business operates.
Sarah commented: "I am very pleased with my performance at the Irish Open and I am grateful to Henry Brothers for the support I’ve received so far.