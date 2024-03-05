Moira rally driver William Creighton sets his sights on another championship title

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Creighton will go toe-to-toe with a star-studded entry list that will line up to contest this year’s reinvigorated BRC, attracted by a fresh new calendar and return to terrestrial television with a broadcast package on ITV4 and ITVX.

Thanks to winning the 2023 FIA Junior World Rally Championship title, the Moira driver secured four rounds of the WRC in an M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally2 provided by M-Sport Poland. Along with the support of the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy, that was bolstered to seven rounds of the WRC2 category and the Irish ace returned an encouraging start to his season at Rally Sweden last month.

“I`m very excited to be returning to the British Rally Championship this year, it's looking like a really competitive season and the perfect place to get solid experience of the Fiesta in a competition environment,” says Creighton.

Moira rally drier William Creighton looks forward to another successful year. Pic credit: M-Sport

“The series is a very special place for me, winning the Junior title in 2021 was the culmination of many years of hard work and it certainly gave me the grounding to be competitive in the Junior WRC the following year.

"So to be heading back again, but this time in a top-flight Rally2 car is fantastic and a real bonus for us, especially as its enjoying increased interest and exposure with the ITV4 and ITVX deal.”

Creighton will join teammates Max McRae and Garry Pearson in the M-Sport squad, tackling the six-round series which takes in a dynamic mix of events from closed road classics such as the Jim Clark Rally, to Wales Rally GB forestry favourites as Myherin and Hafren contained in the Severn Valley Stages.

“Just looking down the entry list for the opening round, there is a very strong line-up of drivers this season and that’s great to see,” he said.

"Real competition like that will always bring you on as a driver and there is no substitute for competitive events to get quicker behind the wheel.