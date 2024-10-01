Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coleraine’s Kyokan Judo Club is celebrating the success of its members who took part in the Dublin Open Judo Championship.

The north coast judo players travelled to Dublin on September 29, going up against people from Ireland and England.

Gold: Rose McGonigle, Alexandria Wan, Brandon Richardson, Sofia Richardson, Timothy Oland. Silver: Charlotte Kasparian, Dylan McLester, Leo McLester, Maximus McLester, Matthew Gibb, Timothy Oland. Bronze: Ebony McCahon, Alex Gibb, Maximus McLester.

Coached by Garfield Richardson, Kyokan also has nine members competing in Belgium later in October.