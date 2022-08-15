Springwell runners busy on roads and hills

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was even time for a parkrun or two, because no weekend is complete without one.

Broughshane 5k and 10k

Monday, August 8, saw a strong contingent of Springwell members take to the streets of Broughshane for the annual 5 & 10k race to support the local Mountain Rescue Team. The undulating one loop course of the village gave the local residents the opportunity to support the runners and the warm summer evening saw many of the locals cheering on the runners.

Alison Duncan at the Quadrathon

In the 5k race Rodney McPhee made the podium with a fantastic 3rd place, while another strong run from David earned him a top ten finish. In the 10k distance Springwell finished very strongly with four members in the top ten. Barry Mullan was the first home in fifth, closely followed by Maurice and Rhys Walker and Peter Tees.

5k - 3 rd Rodney McPhee 18:32, 10 th David Shiels 19:48, 33rd Carolyn Crawford 23:39, 35th Deborah McPhee 24:06 (PB). 10k - 5 th Barry Mullan 38:15, 6 th Maurice Walker 38:36, 9 th Rhys Walker 41:12, 10 th Peter Tees 41:13, 12 th Gareth McLaughlin 42:14, 27 th Jonathan McNabb 45:58 (PB), 32 nd David Campbell 47:00, 51 st Fiona Martin 49:34, 60 th Mariette Mulvenna 50:54, 67 th Sarah Milligan 51:26, 72 nd Mervyn Thompson 51:42, 89 th Majella McAteer 54:18, 91 st Alan White 55:58, 118th Nicola White 1:04:46.

Connswater 5 Mile

Friday, August 12, saw five ‘Springers’ travel to Belfast for the Narnia themed 5 mile road race at Connswater in Belfast. Starting in CS Lewis Square there were a few lions and witches about to cheer the runners on, no reports of any wardrobes though.

Springwell at Broughshane

Despite the very hot evening there was a great night of running with three of the five recording personal bests. Rodney McPhee followed up his podium finish on Monday with a personal best run to finish 23 rd in a time of 30:28. Shaun Carton was 80 th in 36:44 while Deborah McPhee was 117 th in a personal best of 39:44. Pauline Duke continued the personal best theme with a time of 47:44 for 182 nd and Gemma Craig completed the group finishing 291 st in 51:19.

Lurig Challenge Run

Hosted by Glen Runners, the Lurig run returned to the running calendar on Saturday, August 14, in its traditional place as part of the Heart of the Glens Festival. The 3.8 mile race starts on the Main Street of Cushendall beside the Curfew Tower with the race passing through the Main Street on their way out of the town. The runners cross a mile long farm track before coming to the 1073 feet of climbing to the top of the

Rodney McPhee, Pauline Duke and Deborah McPhee at the Connswater 5

Lurig with spectacular views at the top.

There isn’t much time to take in the scenery at the top before a steep descent to the finish. This race is famous for runners getting themselves down the hill by any means possible with some literally throwing

themselves down the hill to make up time! Springwell had four members who took to the hill, well done to all great results on a very tough course. Conditions were very hot. Well done to Bernadette O’Kane who

finished 4th female overall and 2nd in her age category, and to Adele Tomb who finished 3rd in her age category.

Adrian Finlay and James Evans at the Quadrathon

39 th Bernadette O’Kane 38:55 (2nd F35), 76 th Adele Tomb 42:52 (3rd F50), 159 th Carolyn Crawford 50:17, 184 th Shaun Carton 52:24.

Rock the Lakes & Lough 2022

Aidan Mooney and David Hughes made the trip to Craigavon for the Rock the Lakes & Lough half marathon on Sunday, August 14. David finished 175 th in 2:13:00 and Aidan 213 th in 2:32:04.

The Quadrathon

Hosted by Extreme North the Quadrathon isn’t so much a race as an experience. In four days of running entrants will complete either four marathons or half marathons in some of the most stunning scenery that the Inishowen peninsula has to offer.

This was the first time the event has been held post-Covid and runners delighted to see its return with the marathon event achieving its biggest ever entry as 100 hardy souls took on the 104.8 mile lap of Inishowen.

Springwell had two experienced competitors in the marathon event with John Butcher and Helena Dornan. John finished in 25 th place and Helena 32 nd after the four days of racing. In the Half Marathon event Adrian Final finished 12 th (3 rd M5), James Evans 16 th (4 th M50) and Alison Duncan 41 st. Fellow Springwell runners Heather McLaughlin and George Brien also took on the challenge of the half marathons and we eagerly await the final results.

Parkrun

This week 41 Springers were out parkrunning at nine different venues. There were three personal bests recorded this week from Deborah and Rodney McPhee at Limepark Playing Fields and James Thompson at Derry City.

There were a few parkrun tourists with Roisin Walker visiting Falcarragh parkrun, while Elaine Montgomery and Catherine Byers visited Largs Prom.

Derry City - James THOMPSON 17:17; Portrush - Alan NEVIN 19:04, David O’NEILL 20:01, Maurice WALKER 20:55, Rhys WALKER 20:56, Cathy ADAMS 24:25, Paul MOORE 24:32, Mervyn THOMPSON 25:45, Peter JACK 26:20, Patricia CRAIG 27:01, Pamela HOWE 27:17, Graeme ELLIOTT 29:07, Andrew WILSON 29:40, Grainne MOORE 31:16, Kate MCNICHOLL 31:17, Emer THOMPSON 37:47, Caoimhe ARMSTRONG 39:59; Castlewellan - Gary KENDALL 23:15.

Limavady - David SHIELS 19:51, Fergus THOMPSON 23:25, Leanne QUIGLEY 25:32, Janet PATRICK 25:42, Alan WHITE 26:47, Nicola WHITE 30:00, Alan STEEN 32:12, David MCCOOL 37:56, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 45:52; Falcarragh - Roisin WALKER 30:06; Garvagh Forest - Peter TEES 20:29, Meabh CLOSE 23:36, Majella MCATEER 24:49, Colin CONNOLLY 32:19, Caroline OWEN 46:28;