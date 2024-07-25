UK and Ireland Field Archery Championships: east Antrim boy wins cub section
Jonah Stewart (11) won the accolade at the competition at Oakgrove Integrated College in Londonderry on July 21.
The Carrickfergus Model Primary pupil, who is preparing to start Primary 7 in September, is a member of Larne Archery Club.
Speaking to the Times, Jonah’s mum, Michelle, explained: “He’s only been doing archery since September 2022. His grandfather and uncle did it and he wanted to give it a go and now he’s the third generation doing it and he’s loving it.
"He’s doing really well in the sport, having won the indoor and outdoor tournaments he has competed in to date.
"Sunday was extra special for him as it was also his birthday, so there was plenty to celebrate.
"He is wonderful and I’m just so proud of him. He doesn’t worry if he hits a bad shot, he just gets on with it and focuses on the next one.
"He pulled out all the stops and secured a personal best on his way to winning the cub section at the weekend. He’d a score of 279 previously, but got 303 this time.
"Registration opens soon for next year’s competition in Inverness and he’ll be wanting to go over to try and defend his title in July 2025.”
Posting on social media, a spokesperson for Larne Archery Club added: “Congratulations to Jonah Stewart who came home as a UKIFAC 2024 Champion. This really was the icing on the cake for young Jonah who also celebrated his birthday today.”