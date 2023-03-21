The Maxol-sponsored Carrick 1st XV put their recent problems behind them with an outstanding performance to defeat a strong Ballynahinch 2nd XV 14-7 at Ballymacarn Park on Friday (March 17) in a Junior Cup pool game.

Displaying a very positive attitude, Carrick had their opponents under pressure for much of the game with a dominant forward effort led by player-coach Paul Greenaway and captain Gareth McKeown and well backed up by No. 8 Ryan McGonigle, hooker Alan Whitley and lock Chris Rodgers.

Fellow lock John Turner was a reliable source of ball in the line out as was back-rower Lewis Patterson who also disrupted the Ballynahinch throw on occasions. The Carrick defence was solid throughout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carrick started the game strongly and, after a period of pressure, took the lead five minutes in when winger David Moore went over in the corner. The try was not converted but shortly afterwards Adam White converted a penalty to give the visitors an 8-0 lead. Ballynahinch did come into the game later in the half and scored a try which was converted to make the half-time score 8-7 in the visitors’ favour.

Ballymena II visit Tom Simms Memorial Park on Saturday, March 25. Image by Google

Carrick's dominance continued in the second half and they were rewarded with a great individual try by centre David Carse who followed up his own kick to gather the ball and then dummy the Ballynahinch full-back to score. Adam White added the conversion points to make the score 15 -7.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And although Ballynahinch had their own moments of pressure, there was no way through an excellent, and very determined, Carrick defence. The final whistle gave Carrick a deserved victory in what was a significant improvement on recent performances.