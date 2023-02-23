Maxol has announced a new two-year deal to continue as principal sponsor of Carrickfergus Rugby Football Club’s first and second teams.

The family-owned forecourt and convenience retailer has supported what is believed to be Northern Ireland’s oldest junior rugby club for more than 20 years.

Brian Donaldson, CEO of Maxol said: “We are delighted to continue our sponsorship of our friends at Carrickfergus RFC. For more than a century we have been a business that operates at the heart of the local community, and we always strive to play an active role in the communities we serve.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Carrickfergus RFC continues to provide fantastic sporting opportunities for local players to enjoy the game whether they’re starting out at mini rugby or playing in the senior teams.

Welcoming the Carrick RFC sponsorship announcement are, from left: Gareth McKeown, club captain; Terence McCracken, club president and Brian Donaldson, CEO of Maxol.

"They are inspiring and nurturing the next generation of players and I am delighted we are continuing our sponsorship and wish the club every continued success."

Established in 1920 by William McMullan, a native of Co Down, the company now employs directly and indirectly more than 1,000 people across the island of Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Terence McCracken, president of Carrickfergus RFC, said: "We were delighted to welcome Brian Donaldson to the club recently. Maxol have been the main sponsor of the clubs first and second XV for 23 years.

Corporate Partner

"They also continue to be a brilliant corporate partner supporting all of the club's events and staying active in club life.

"We are deeply proud of our club’s long-standing relationship with Maxol, one of the leading forecourt and convenience retailers in Ireland, and look forward to partnering with Brian and his team for years to come."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company has also presented new post protectors for two pitches which follows the recent investment the club has made to upgrade floodlights on the 1st XV pitch and install new floodlights for the 2nd XV pitch.

Tom Simms Memorial Park is now able to host two floodlit games and to provide further training facilities for its rapidly growing youth boys and girls’ sections plus the men's and women's teams.