The 38-year-old, who represented a host of teams across the globe over the past two decades, played the full 80 minutes for The Cloughan-based side against Monkstown as they won promotion to the All-Ireland League for the first time in their history.

The prop, who started his career in Mini Rugby when he was aged four or five at Antrim RF and then Ballyclare RFC, started playing school rugby at Ballyclare High under the stewardship of Frank Gault and the late Tommy Young, two men he credits, alongside his parents, for nurturing his talent and helping him progress in the sport.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Lutton explained: “I think like many I have my mum and dad to thank. We lived out in the country growing up, so I was totally reliant on them for lifts and transport right up until I could drive. That was a huge commitment by them.

Ricky Lutton.

"By all accounts my dad was a handy player back in the day – Stewartie McFarland, the barman in my local, Tweedies in Parkgate, will tell anyone that will listen ‘you think he’s good, you should have seen his da’ – hard as nails!’ – so I guess it was in the blood!

“I couldn’t not mention Frank Gault and Tommy Young, my two coaches at Ballyclare High. TY is unfortunately no longer with us, but those two were a huge driver in making me into a rugby player – it wasn’t just about playing rugby, but all the rugby ethos and values that come with it – two great men.”

Detailing how it feels to have hung up the boots for the final time, Lutton, who turned out at senior level for Ballyclare, Ballymena, Loughborough Students, Oxford University, Belfast Harlequins, Richmond FC (London), Calgary Rams (Canada), Associates RFC (Perth, Australia), Sumner Wave (Christchurch, NZ), Ulster Rugby, Penguins Invitational XV and Oxbridge XV, as well as England Students, Canterbury B and Emerging Ireland, stated: “It brings on a real mix of emotions – a huge amount of pride and happiness over what we managed to achieve with Ballyclare in the last number of years, culminating in the promotion to AIL, a tinge of sadness that I won’t get to make any more of those on pitch memories, it was a real struggle to take off the jersey for that final time, I didn’t want to leave the changing rooms knowing I wouldn’t be back as a player.

"Oddly, as the days went on I also felt a huge amount of relief, relief that I managed to finish of my own accord, not having a doctor say you can’t play any more, or a coach say you aren’t good enough, and probably a bit of relief that I don’t have to put my body through that any more. It was becoming a bit of a struggle physically to play on a Saturday and be ready to train on a Tuesday.

"I wanted to keep going until I was 40, but I hurt my shoulder in a pre-season game against Queen’s. After a few scans and consultations it turns out it was quite a significant injury that requires surgery.

"I managed to negotiate with the surgeon that I could play for a few months and we’d wait until the end of the season and then get it fixed. That was around Christmas time, so I made my mind up then this would be the last season playing.

“I was a bit-part player at most this season, helping where I could, but the younger props did the bulk of the work. They’re more than ready to step into the breach next season and it’s time I stopped holding them back.

“To finish in that manner was fairytale stuff. I remember standing under the posts after Monkstown scored to take the lead thinking how am I going to scrape myself together to play again in two weeks, but there was a wee bit more time on the clock than we realised, then when Joel scored to win it, it was incredible, I don’t think I’ve ever had a feeling like it.”

Looking back at the highlights over his decorated career, Lutton said: “The recent successes with Ballyclare have been great to be a part of. I didn’t pick up much silverware in the previous 15 years, but the last five years more than made up for it, but I also look back to my younger days at university and playing in British University Finals and Varsity matches at Twickenham, getting to tour the likes of Australia, New Zealand, Japan, USA and Canada with Loughborough and Oxford. Those are where the best rugby stories originate anyway!

“If I had to pick one highlight, it would have to be my first Ulster start against Leinster at the RDS. That was just a dream come true, there were so many strands that came together to make that day extra special – it really stands out.”

Looking to his post-playing days, he added: “I hope to stay involved coaching at Ballyclare. It’s a huge challenge stepping up to the AIL, but the age profile of the current squad is so young that with a bit of luck they could really string together a number of successful years together.

“I’ll still be involved in The Cloughan Project. It’s taking a fair bit longer than we all would’ve liked, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel and we hope to have some advancement on that front in the next few months.