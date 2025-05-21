Junior Grand Orange Lodge celebrate centenary with parade in Lisburn

The Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland is set to mark a remarkable milestone with a special Centenary Parade celebrating 100 years since the formation of the Junior Orange Association of Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The commemorative event will take place in Lisburn on Saturday May 31, bringing together Junior Lodges and guests from across the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland in a vibrant tribute to a century of faith, tradition, and fellowship.

Most Popular

Founded in 1925, the Junior Orange has served as a cornerstone for young members to learn the principles of Orangeism, fostering values of loyalty, community, and service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade will begin at 12noon from Wallace Park, proceeding through Lisburn city centre along a route designed with the comfort and safety of young participants in mind.

The Junior Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland will be holding a centenary parade in Lisburn on May 31. Pic credit: Graham Baalham-Curry

Highlights include a special Colour Party comprised of representatives from each Junior Orange County and the participation of the Junior Orange Women’s Association of Ireland, alongside visiting Lodges from England and Scotland.

Following the parade, members and supporters will gather back in Wallace Park for an afternoon of celebration featuring food stalls, fun fair attractions, historical exhibitions, and an awards ceremony recognising standout participants.

Grand Master Joseph Magill said: “This centenary is not just a celebration of our past 100 years, but a bold declaration of our continued mission to support and inspire future generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We look forward to welcoming members and friends to Lisburn for what promises to be a day of unity, pride, and joyful remembrance.”

The day will conclude with a return parade at 3:30pm, as Lodges depart in an orderly fashion to their designated transportation points, marking the close of an historic occasion.