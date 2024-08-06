Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Finnis Accordion Band is celebrating its 75th birthday at the end of August, with a barbecue and an evening of musical entertainment.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After an eight year hiatus due to dwindling membership, the band made a welcome return in May 2023.

The band was originally founded in 1949, 100 years on from the Battle of Dolly's Brae, which took place in 1849.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dolly's Brae Centenary Band, as it's often referred to, has taken part in many parades and cultural events over the years.

Finnis Accordion Band is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Pic credit: Finnis Accordion Band

Sharon Megarry explained: “Having previously played in accordion bands for many years, including Blaris Accordion, Drumiller Accordion, and Carnew Accordion, I was asked by the local lodge Finnis LOL 326, if I could try and get a band back on the road again.

"I agreed and set about recruiting members old and new with a view to being ‘parade -ready’ for this year's Dolly's Brae celebrations and 12th July in Gilford.

"It has been a joy and very rewarding teaching our members and seeing the progress being made especially by those who had never played an instrument before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have members from age four onwards. The camaraderie within the band is second to none and feels like extended family.

Members of Finnis Accordion Band are looking forward to the anniversary celebrations. Pic credit: Finnis Accordion Band

"The majority of our members are descendants of past band members who seek to carry on the tradition of their forefathers.”

The members of the band are now looking forward to celebrating the 75th anniversary of it’s foundation.

“To mark our 75th anniversary and to raise much needed funds to help progress and grow the band, we have organised a barbecue and music night,” continued Sharon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We haven't been able to apply for any funding with the band not operating for a while and there is a need for instrument repairs and replacement.

"We will have someone on the night to lead some line-dancing before Jukebox Joe leads rest of the night with a mix of music to suit everyone.

There will also a raffle, face painting and a crepes stand.”

The event will be held at Finnis Orange Hall on August 24 from 7pm until 12midnight.

Tickets for adults are £15 and children’s tickets are £5, which includes a hot dog and dessert.

For more information or to buy tickets contact Derek on 0759576216 or Jordan on 07936427590.