Local accordion band celebrates its 75th anniversary
After an eight year hiatus due to dwindling membership, the band made a welcome return in May 2023.
The band was originally founded in 1949, 100 years on from the Battle of Dolly's Brae, which took place in 1849.
The Dolly's Brae Centenary Band, as it's often referred to, has taken part in many parades and cultural events over the years.
Sharon Megarry explained: “Having previously played in accordion bands for many years, including Blaris Accordion, Drumiller Accordion, and Carnew Accordion, I was asked by the local lodge Finnis LOL 326, if I could try and get a band back on the road again.
"I agreed and set about recruiting members old and new with a view to being ‘parade -ready’ for this year's Dolly's Brae celebrations and 12th July in Gilford.
"It has been a joy and very rewarding teaching our members and seeing the progress being made especially by those who had never played an instrument before.
"We have members from age four onwards. The camaraderie within the band is second to none and feels like extended family.
"The majority of our members are descendants of past band members who seek to carry on the tradition of their forefathers.”
The members of the band are now looking forward to celebrating the 75th anniversary of it’s foundation.
“To mark our 75th anniversary and to raise much needed funds to help progress and grow the band, we have organised a barbecue and music night,” continued Sharon.
"We haven't been able to apply for any funding with the band not operating for a while and there is a need for instrument repairs and replacement.
"We will have someone on the night to lead some line-dancing before Jukebox Joe leads rest of the night with a mix of music to suit everyone.
There will also a raffle, face painting and a crepes stand.”
The event will be held at Finnis Orange Hall on August 24 from 7pm until 12midnight.
Tickets for adults are £15 and children’s tickets are £5, which includes a hot dog and dessert.
For more information or to buy tickets contact Derek on 0759576216 or Jordan on 07936427590.