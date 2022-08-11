‘Museum in a Box’ exhibition celebrates motorbikes, makers and more

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Participants and facilitators on the Reimagine, Remake, Replay programme filled up their tanks with inspiration at the world renowned North West 200 earlier this year before getting hands-on with the latest in digital technology including 3D printing, audio recording, digital photography, laser engraving and vinyl cutting, to create the exciting pieces included in the new North West 200: Museum in a Box exhibition.

It features 3D printed helmets from local legends like Joey Dunlop, Robert Dunlop, Mervyn Robinson and many more, bringing a fresh perspective to a proud piece of local heritage.

Rachel Archibald and Joanne Honeyford (Museums Officers) with participants and facilitators taking part in the Reimagine, Remake, Replay programme in Ballymoney Museum

Commenting after taking part in the project, 16-year-old Alys from the Ballymoney area said: “I loved using Procreate to make my own unique t-shirts and a tote bag. The day out to the North West was the best and so much fun.”

The Reimagine, Remake, Replay project is led by a consortium including Nerve Centre, National Museums Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Museums Council and Northern Ireland Screen, and is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund’s Kick the Dust programme.