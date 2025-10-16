Royal Gun Salute at Hillsborough Castle to mark King’s Birthday
The Reviewing Officer will be the Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell KSTJ adding grandeur to the day.
The King is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. Royal Gun Salutes are a ceremonial way for the military to honour significant royal occasions and reaffirm their loyalty and service to the Crown.
The 21-gun salute will be conducted by a 206 (Ulster) Battery of the Royal Artillery and fired on their 105mm Light Guns based in Newtownards with a detachment in Coleraine.
They regularly support ceremonial duties and train alongside international partners.
Recent activities include joint exercises with the Oklahoma National Guard in the US and hosting reciprocal training in Northern Ireland, as well as deploying to Finland on a NATO artillery exercise.
Royal Gun Salutes to mark The King's Birthday are held at key ceremonial locations across the United Kingdom.