Step into the world of Bridgerton as Peter Corry brings his new production to Hillsborough Castle

Fans of the hit show Bridgerton will be excited to learn that Hillsborough Castle wil be the backdrop for a new musical concert presenting modern music but with definite ‘Bridgerton’ vibes.

Well known performer Peter Corry will be presenting ‘Hillsboroughton’ on Saturday June 28 on the south terrace of the historic royal palace.

Prepare for charm, sophistication, and a hint of drama as Peter leads guests through a night steeped in period glamour and timeless entertainment. The programme will include the spectacular Arco String Quartet, musician and golden voiced soprano, Rachael Heater and vocal soloist Rory McCollum.

With a distinguished career spanning more than 30 years, Peter brings his signature theatrical flair to this spectacular evening of performances.

Music maestro Peter Corry will be hosting a Bridgerton inspired concert at Hillsborough Castle on June 28. Pic credit: David Cavan

Peter has been hoping to perform at Hillsborough Castle for a number of years and plans for a festival were underway however sadly the covid pandemic put an end to that.

However, he is excited to be bringing this brand new production to the Castle, which is sure to be the perfect backdrop for this regal show.

"We used to lived in Hillsborough and called into the Castle all the time,” explained Peter.

"Some of the staff from Hillsborough Castle came to one of my productions and wanted to look at doing a festival and build up a relationship with the team.

Renowned String Quartet Arco will be putting their own twist on modern songs as part of the concert. Pic credit: Arco String Quartet

"Then unfortunately the pandemic came around and scuppered everything.

"A few months ago I thought I would get in touch again to see what was possible.

"Brilliantly they wanted to do something on the South Terrace, which is ideal for this kind of concert.”

While Peter is known to many as the ‘Master of the Musicals’ this will be a different style of concert, featuring special guests who will put their own spin on modern music, giving a nod to Bridgerton at the same time.

Dromore singer Rory McCollum is taking time our from starring in the German production of Starlight Express to perform at the Hillsborough concert. Pic credit: Rory McCollum

"My wife is a fan of Bridgerton,” Peter continued. “I love the aesthetic and style of it and the way it’s delivered.

"The concert will feature music inspired by the show, taking popular, up to date songs and doing a different delivery.

"We will have a string quartet, harpsicord, piano, and some singers as well.

"I do love the idea of rejigging songs in a different style.”

American soprano Racheal Heater will be performing at the Hillsborougton concert on June 28. Pic credit: Racheal Heater

Performers on the night include Arco Quartet, one of the country’s leading professional and dynamic string quartets.

Rachael Heater is an American soprano who has been singing and playing the piano since childhood. She is a member of the Northern Ireland Opera Chorus Development Program, the Ulster Consort, and is featured frequently as a soloist with New Irish Arts.

Originally from Dromore, Rory McCollum is taking time out from his role as Greaseball in Starlight Express in Germany to perform in Hillsborough.

On Sunday June 29 Peter will also be taking to the stage himself with his team for a special production of ‘Thank You for the Musicals’, which has been staged over the last three years across the country to great acclaim.

For further information and to book tickets visit https://www.hrp.org.uk/hillsborough-castle/whats-on/hillsboroughton.

Thank You for the Musicals is sold out, however tickets are still available for Hillsboroughton.

Expect charm, elegance, and a touch of drama as Peter guides guests through an unforgettable night of Regency-style sophistication.