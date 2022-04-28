Winnie Ama takes up residency

Winnie Ama

Belfast-born Winnie’s fast-rising star continues its ascent with a number of high-profile support slots and a headlining show throughout the Festival.

A packed “CQAF 22” programme sees over 150 events in total taking place in a variety of venues across Belfast’s historic quarter and beyond in what will be the first fully live festival in over 2 years.

Speaking ahead of her Residency, Winnie said: “It’s a huge honour to be chosen as artist in resident at a festival I’ve been going to since I was really young. I still can’t quite believe that I’m now performing in it!”

“My friends have been finding me in the CQAF programme and it’s all very surreal! It’s definitely been fun to see their reactions. CQAF is such an iconic festival because it blends so many forms of art, different genres, moods and eras and it reflects the best parts of this beautiful country while also bringing over international acts like Soul II Soul and Echo & The Bunnymen to perform in Belfast. We all deserve a good celebration after Covid, and I’m definitely looking forward to doing my bit!”

Other highlights at CQAF 22 include Mogwai, Kae Tempest, Penguin Café, BC Camplight, Dani Larkin, Altered Images, Corduroy, Declan O’Rourke, John Cooper Clarke, Hollie McNish, Richard Hawley, Bonnie Greer, Roy Walker, Bell X1, John Shuttleworth, London African Gospel Choir present the Bob Marley Songbook, Teddy Thompson, Black is the Colour of my Life (inspired by the life and music of Nina Simone), Lucy Porter, Aja performing the music of Steely Dan, Simon Armitage, Tadhg Hickey, Shaparak Khorsandi, Roddy Woomble, Explosion Sound System and GoGo Penguin.