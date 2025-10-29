World record breaking drummer Ali Brown shares his passion for music with new radio show

World record breaking drummer Ali Brown has started sharing his passion for music with a wider audience on his new radio show ‘Ali’s Rhythm Riot’.

Lisburn man Ali is well known for his record breaking drumming marathons over the years, most recently in 2024 when he drummed for over 150 hours to beat the world record and raise money for pancreatic cancer charity in memory of his partner Sharon.

Now Ali has taken on a new challenge, launching his own radio show every Tuesday night on internet radio station Pulse Radio, which is based in Lisburn.

“With my history in the music industry and love for music, I thought this would be great to try out,” Ali said.

Lisburn man and world record breaking drummer Ali Brown has launched his own radio show on Pulse Online Radio. Pic credit: Ali Brown

"I have taken up DJing in the last year as well and thought this would be a great opportunity to improve on that and also work on not just set lists for the show but also interaction with listeners.”

As a listener of Pulse Online Radio, Ali responded to an appeal for new presenters and was excited when Phil Nicholson, who co-founded the station, was keen to have him on board.

"At first I had to learn how everything works, regarding songs, jingles and speaking,” Ali continued. “This meant coming down to the new headquarters in Lisburn and meeting a few of the broadcaster and being able to see first hand how its all achieved.

"With my background in music and recent learning with DJing, I then felt confident I could do this.

"Phil mentioned what time slots are available and if I wanted to do a show I could, and make it my own. I had free rein to create a show and came up with Ali’s Rhythm Riot.”

With a passion for drumming Ali was keen to share music with a strong rhythm and when listeners tuned in for his very first show on Tuesday October 21, they got an insight into some of the best music from across the world.

"Given my history with the World Records and currently being the record holder on drums, I wanted to create a show that allowed me to play songs with some great rhythmic beats, some making the songs unique due to their beats or even drum fills,” Ali explained.

“So for two hours on a Tuesday, I go live from the studio and run riot with rhythm.

"The plan is for me to create a fun 2 hour set of songs that are going to get people rocking, playing air drums, even air guitar, songs you maybe don’t necessarily hear on other stations, making this a unique show for all.”

Ali is hoping to expand the show to three hours a week, and encourages people to get in touch with song requests. He is also hoping to have special guests featured on the show in the near future.

"It would be great to have Pulse Online Radio to get recognised around Lisburn and Castlereagh areas but also further a field and globally. But being based in Lisburn we would love to have the support of the Lisburn community to be behind us on this venture,” he added.

Pulse Online Radio stated in 2023 and recently set up its headquarters in Lisburn, steadily growing a dedicated community of listeners.

"Pulse Online Radio launched in August 2023,” explained station co-founder Phil. “It began as a small idea. Getting started took time and dedication however I managed to have the station operational within 48 hours but we wanted to create something that connected people through great music and conversation - and it’s grown quickly ever since.

"The idea came from a lifelong love of radio and wanting to make a difference.

"I wanted to build a platform that was more than just music - a space where people could feel part of something and have their voices heard.”

As well as sharing great music, Pulse Online Radio has a strong mental health ethos and aims to be a part of the community, where people can find support and encouragement.

"Mental health is at the heart of Pulse,” continued Phil

"We’ve all faced challenges, and we know how powerful it can be to talk and feel supported.

"The station promotes the message ‘It’s good to talk’. This station is here to give mental health charities and opportunity to reach as many people as possible and we want to work with local groups to raise awareness and create open conversations.

"Pulse Online Radio is more than just a station - it’s a community. Everyone involved gives their time and passion to make it what it is. We want people to tune in, feel part of the Pulse family.”

Phil is hoping to expand the station and they are currently towards DAB and Freeview broadcasting to reach even more listeners across Northern Ireland, with live shows throughout the week, offering something to suit all tastes.

"We’ve got something for everyone,” Phil added. “With 21 live shows a week, including the Breakfast Show, Andy's 80s Show, The Friday Frequency, Kick Back with Derek, Lydia’s Lounge, and Sunday Skool Sessions, to name a few.

"Each brings its own energy, from classic hits to local artists and chat that connects with listeners.”

Listeners can find Pulse Online Radio via TuneIn, Radio UK, MyTuner, ask Alexa to ‘Start Pulse Online Radio’, or you can click the link in the station’s Facebook bio.