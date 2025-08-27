The Thursday Murder Club will be in session very, very soon 😍

The Thursday Murder Club will be assembling this week.

After a brief release in cinemas it is coming to Netflix.

But when exactly can you watch the movie?

Prepare to find your way to the Jigsaw Room because The Thursday Murder Club is almost ready to assemble. The doors to Coopers Chase will be thrown open to Netflix viewers in just two ticks.

Elizabeth, Ron, Joyce, and Ibrahim will be taking on their very first active case this week. The movie had a brief release in cinemas over the bank holiday weekend, but it is coming to a TV, tablet, or phone screen near you shortly.

The first of Richard Osman’s best-selling crime books has finally been turned into a film. It is directed by Chris Columbus, who originally brought Harry Potter to the big screen in the early 2000s, as well as being behind the camera for the first two Home Alone films.

Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan are among the stars who are in the cast. But when exactly can you watch the movie?

What time is The Thursday Murder Club out on Netflix?

The Thursday Murder Club first look | Giles Keyte/Netflix

In a fittingly perfect move, the movie is set to land on streaming on a Thursday. It will be released in homes from tomorrow (August 28), Netflix has confirmed.

The Thursday Murder Club will be available to watch from 8am British time, which is the streaming giant’s preferred release time. It sticks to it pretty religiously, except on rare occasions and when it has coverage of live events, like sports.

For viewers outside of the UK, the movie will be available to watch from 9am in Europe and 3am ET/ 12am PT in America.

It had a limited release in cinemas in the UK from August 22. See which chains had showings here.

Who is in the cast of The Thursday Murder Club?

Netflix has assembled a true all-star line-up of legendary British actors for its take on The Thursday Murder Club. Viewers will not need to be introduced to the names on this list:

Helen Mirren - Elizabeth Best, a retired spy

Pierce Brosnan - Ron Ritchie, a retired union leader

Ben Kingsley - Ibrahim Arif, a retired psychiatrist

Celia Imrie - Joyce Meadowcroft, a retired nurse

David Tennant - Ian Ventham

Jonathan Pryce - Stephen Best, Elizabeth's husband

Naomi Ackie - PC Donna De Freitas, a local police officer

Daniel Mays - DCI Chris Hudson

Henry Lloyd-Hughes - Bogdan

Richard E. Grant - Bobby Tanner

Tom Ellis - Jason Ritchie, Ron's son

Geoff Bell - Tony Curran

Paul Freeman - John Grey

Sarah Niles - Patrice De Freitas, Donna's mother

Ingrid Oliver - Joanna Meadowcroft, Joyce's daughter

As previously mentioned, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan have already worked together this year in the hit streaming series MobLand. You can find that series on Paramount Plus.

What to expect from The Thursday Murder Club?

Netflix has also released a brief synopsis for the 2025 film. It reads: “The Thursday Murder Club follows four irrepressible retirees - Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley) and Joyce (Celia Imrie) - who spend their time solving cold case murders for fun.

“When an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, their casual sleuthing takes a thrilling turn as they find themselves with a real whodunit on their hands.”

Based on the books by Richard Osman, The Thursday Murder Club is directed by Chris Columbus - who helmed the first two Harry Potter movies as well as the original Home Alone.

