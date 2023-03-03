11 great places in Northern Ireland to take your dog for a walk this spring

Now the days are getting a little longer there are more opportunities to get out and about with your dog.
Take your pooch to stunning locations across the country and enjoy a stroll together around gardens, lakes, rivers and more.
1. East and West Strand, Portrush
Located in Portrush, Co. Antrim, both East and West Strand are great beaches to walk your dog with both of them being a Blue Flag Beach. Both beaches are huge with lots of room for your dog to run, dig and swim. The Portrush Parkrun is on every Saturday morning and you can bring your furry friend with you to run. Both beaches are exceptionally clean with a lifeguard on duty every day from 21 June to 7 September 7.
For more information, go to causewaycoast.holiday/portrush-east-strand
Photo: DiscoverNI
2. Tollymore Forest Park, Newcastle
Tollymore Forest Park covers 630 Hectares at the foot of the Mourne Mountains, giving your dog loads of room to run around. There are four different trails, the Blue Trail, the Red Trail, the Black Trail and the Black Trail 1, all of which meander through forests, alongside rivers and offer gorgeous mountain views.
For more information, go to nidirect.gov.uk/tollymore-forest-park
Photo: Tourism NI
3. Portglenone Forest, Portglenone
Portglenone Forest is hidden in Co Antrim just between Portglenone and Ahoghill. This ancient forest is one of the biggest oak forests in Northern Ireland and has extensive species of flora such as bluebells, wild garlic, and wood anemone, all of which need centuries of woodland cover to grow. The bluebell colonies are a sight to behold in Spring and make for a great walk in nature with your dog.
For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com/portglenoneforest
Photo: DiscoverNI
4. Ballycastle
Ballycastle is known for its lovely beach and its fish and chips, as well as being a great place to walk your dog. With Ballycastle Forest and Ballycastle Beach close by, your dog will have plenty of places to sniff. Ballycastle is also very popular for dog walkers so you may meet other like-minded people (and dogs) along your journey. You can get award-winning fish and chips to reward yourselves at the end or eat out at the dog-friendly Marine Hotel.
Photo: Tourism NI