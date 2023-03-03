11 great places in Northern Ireland to take your dog for a walk this spring

4 . Ballycastle

Ballycastle is known for its lovely beach and its fish and chips, as well as being a great place to walk your dog. With Ballycastle Forest and Ballycastle Beach close by, your dog will have plenty of places to sniff. Ballycastle is also very popular for dog walkers so you may meet other like-minded people (and dogs) along your journey. You can get award-winning fish and chips to reward yourselves at the end or eat out at the dog-friendly Marine Hotel.

Photo: Tourism NI