11 unique historic spots across Northern Ireland you should definitely see at least once in your life

1 . Dunluce Castle, Bushmills

Perched dramatically on the coastal cliffs of north Antrim, Dunluce Castle is one of Ireland's most picturesque and romantic ruins. While evidence suggests settlement from the first millennium, the present castle ruins primarily date from the 16th and 17th centuries. Dunluce was once inhabited by the feuding MacQuillan and MacDonnell clans. First built by the MacQuillan family around 1500, it was seized by the ambitious MacDonnell clan in the 1550s under the leadership of the renowned warrior chieftain Sorely Boy MacDonnell. The 17th century saw Dunluce as the seat of the Earls of Antrim, with a small town established nearby in 1608. Visitors can explore the findings of archaeological digs within the cobbled streets and stone merchants’ houses of the long-abandoned Dunluce Town. The castle's dramatic history is complemented by tales of a banshee and the legendary collapse of its kitchens into the sea during a stormy night in 1639. Please note that in times of extreme weather, the site may close for safety reasons. It's advisable to contact the castle directly to confirm opening hours before travelling. Tickets are required for entry and can be purchased at the on-site ticket office. All major credit/debit cards are accepted; online booking is not available. On-site parking is provided. For more information, go to https://discovernorthernireland.com/things-to-do/dunluce-castle-p675011 Photo: Discover Northern Ireland