6 Halloween events taking place in Co Tyrone

From pumpkin patches, old Ulster traditions, and adorable arts and crafts to decorate your home with, to haunted houses, spooky mysteries and immersive scare attractions guaranteed to get the heart racing, there truly is something for everyone.
Check out these six Halloween activities happening in Tyrone this year and if you fancy more seasonal fun, check these out too:
1. Maxwell’s Pumpkin Patch, 22 Folliard Road, Castlederg - multiple dates
As one of Northern Ireland’s American-themed pumpkin patches, families and friends are invited to come along and explore the area before choosing the perfect pumpkin for this year’s Halloween festivities. Complete with a spooky barn, Halloween treats and on-site food and drinks, a trip to Maxwell’s Pumpkin Patch is not to be missed.
For more information, go to facebook.com/Maxwells-Pumpkin-Patch
Photo: Image from Maxwell’s Pumpkin Patch via Facebook
2. Fright Night at TheJungleNI, 60 Desertmartin Road, Moneymore, Magherafelt - October 14 - 31
TheJungleNI’s renowned Fright Night is back, bigger and better than ever for Halloween 2022. Spearheaded by The Woodland Trail, the immersive and interactive Halloween activity is not for the faint of heart. Alternatively, there are six scare attractions to choose from for a more intense fright, including The Inbred Horror House, The Circus, The Ward, The Cornfield, The Haunted Haycart and The Claustraforest. Adding to the fear, the Street Theatre characters are back once again to get the heart racing between attractions.
For more information, go to thejungleni.com/event/fright-night-2022/
Photo: Image from thejungleni.com
3. Halloween Horror Nights at Todds Leap,Todds Leap Road, Ballygawley, Dungannon - October 21 - 30.
Complete with a Hellish Scare Maze and ‘GET OUT!!’, the Haunted House Attraction, Todds Leap returns this year in a bid to get your heart racing. Not to be missed, the haunted house is set to be full of nightmarish walkways, hellish scare zones and narrow alleyways as you work together to find the exit.
For more information, go to toddsleap.com/events/horror-nights/
Photo: Image from pexels.com
4. Hallowee’uns at The JungleNI, 60 Desertmartin Road, Moneymore, Magherafelt - October 22 - November 1
The JungleNI returns once again to host everything Halloween for the wee ones. Spanning over three fun-filled and spooky hours, the day is set to include pumpkin picking and carving, a haunted hay cart ride, a quad train, face painting and marshmallow toasting. Additionally, adventure activities will also be available, including archery, the climbing wall, rodeo bull, bungee trampolines and paintball target shooting.
For more information, go to thejungleni.com/event/halloweeuns/
Photo: Image from thejungleni.com