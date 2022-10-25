6 Halloween events taking place in Co Tyrone

2. Fright Night at TheJungleNI, 60 Desertmartin Road, Moneymore, Magherafelt - October 14 - 31

TheJungleNI’s renowned Fright Night is back, bigger and better than ever for Halloween 2022. Spearheaded by The Woodland Trail, the immersive and interactive Halloween activity is not for the faint of heart. Alternatively, there are six scare attractions to choose from for a more intense fright, including The Inbred Horror House, The Circus, The Ward, The Cornfield, The Haunted Haycart and The Claustraforest. Adding to the fear, the Street Theatre characters are back once again to get the heart racing between attractions. For more information, go to thejungleni.com/event/fright-night-2022/

Photo: Image from thejungleni.com