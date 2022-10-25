8 spooky pubs to visit in Northern Ireland

Check out these eight spooky pubs open for business and just waiting to be visited in Northern Ireland.
1. Grace Neill's, 33 High Street, Donaghadee.
Built in 1611, Grace Neills is the oldest bar in Northern Ireland. Formerly known as The Kings Arms, the pub was passed down to Grace by her father.
In no time at all Grace established herself as a staple of the pub, with a friendly yet firm demeanour she was quick to check the manner of her regulars.
After passing away in 1916, the pub was renamed to Grace Neills in her memory. For over a century now, many have felt a welcoming and hospitable presence from time to time; with theories suggesting it may be Grace herself keeping a watchful eye over her beloved pub. Some have even said to have spotted a woman in a Victorian dress in front of the bar.
As time went on, staff and regulars have witnessed sweeping noises, moving glasses by unseen hands and cups falling from shelves.
However, while this friendly presence resides downstairs, something darker lurks above.
Staff have claimed to have seen a shadowy figure several times while also hearing heavy footsteps coming from upstairs when no one is there; ghost hunter Mike Hirons felt he encountered an evil presence during an investigation of the area.
Despite more modern extensions being added onto the building, the original pub still stands in its traditional glory, and, regardless of the spirits who may reside there, current clientele is more appreciative of the other spirits available.
For more information, go to graceneills.com
Photo: Photo by Grace Neill's via Facebook
2. Crown Liquor Saloon, 46 Great Victoria Street, Belfast.
Previously known as The Crown Bar, the Crown Liquor Saloon dates back to the early 1800s before undergoing its very first renovation in 1885.
Now a Grade A Listed Building, the pub was once regarded as one of the finest Victorian gin palaces of all time.
With impressive internal decor often used for period filming, clientele are often warned to not let the traditional furnishings distract them from the full experience.
Believed to be the preferred location of spirits Michael Flanagan, the original renovator, and lady of the night, Amelia, who fell tragically to her death from the stairs of the establishment. Next time you pay this pub a visit, keep an eye and ear out for any ghostly happenings.
For more information, go to nicholsonspubs.co.uk
Photo: Photo by Nicholson’s Pubs via Facebook
3. The Crosskeys Inn, 40 Grange Road, Toomebridge, Co Antrim.
Dating back to 1654, The Crosskeys Inn is the oldest thatched pub in all of Ireland. Known for its offering of traditional Irish music, the pub has been long established as a must-visit destination.
For a number of years now, clientele have reported feeling a presence in the area, although not one of unease. Others have said they’ve witnessed the figure of a tall man with a hat pass by the windows in the early hours of the morning.
Additionally, upon a fortune teller’s first visit to the pub, she headed straight to another room, bypassing the public bar entirely. She stated that there was the presence of a young woman in the bathroom - perhaps the same presence regulars have reported to bar staff.
For more information, go to crosskeys-inn.com
Photo: Photo by The Crosskeys Inn via Facebook
4. Kelly’s Cellars, 30-32 Bank Street, Belfast.
Known as the oldest pub in Belfast, Kelly’s Cellars officially opened its doors in March 1720 and is regarded as one of the most well-known pubs in the city.
Although no ghostly sightings have been reported on the grounds of this infamous location, stepping into Kelly’s Cellars is like taking a step into the past.
From well-worn walls, to uneven floors, the old and traditional nature of Kelly’s Cellars provides a spooky comfort to all who visit.
For more information, go to kellyscellars.co.uk
Photo: Colm Mac Aindreasa