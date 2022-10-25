8 spooky pubs to visit in Northern Ireland

1. Grace Neill's, 33 High Street, Donaghadee.

Built in 1611, Grace Neills is the oldest bar in Northern Ireland. Formerly known as The Kings Arms, the pub was passed down to Grace by her father. In no time at all Grace established herself as a staple of the pub, with a friendly yet firm demeanour she was quick to check the manner of her regulars. After passing away in 1916, the pub was renamed to Grace Neills in her memory. For over a century now, many have felt a welcoming and hospitable presence from time to time; with theories suggesting it may be Grace herself keeping a watchful eye over her beloved pub. Some have even said to have spotted a woman in a Victorian dress in front of the bar. As time went on, staff and regulars have witnessed sweeping noises, moving glasses by unseen hands and cups falling from shelves. However, while this friendly presence resides downstairs, something darker lurks above. Staff have claimed to have seen a shadowy figure several times while also hearing heavy footsteps coming from upstairs when no one is there; ghost hunter Mike Hirons felt he encountered an evil presence during an investigation of the area. Despite more modern extensions being added onto the building, the original pub still stands in its traditional glory, and, regardless of the spirits who may reside there, current clientele is more appreciative of the other spirits available. For more information, go to graceneills.com

Photo: Photo by Grace Neill's via Facebook