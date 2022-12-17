It’s the most wonderful time of the year and with that comes a heap of magic for kids and adults alike to enjoy.

One tradition that many families enjoy every year is visiting Santa Claus, allowing children to meet Mr Christmas himself.

There are plenty of stops on Santa’s tour of Northern Ireland before the big day where you can visit him and make memories for Christmas 2022.

Advertisement

Here are some suggestions of places to visit Santa with your children this Christmas in Co Tyrone.

Most Popular

Santa is stopping off to see boys and girls in Co Tyrone before Christmas.

Advertisement

Santa’s Grotto At Winter Wonderland, O'Neill's Healy Park, Omagh

Father Christmas is stopping off at Omagh’s Winter Wonderland until December 23 along with Mrs Claus and his naughty little elves.

Advertisement

Take the magical Christmas trail to reach his grotto where you’ll meet Santa, Mrs Claus and the elves, with a walk around the wonderland a must afterwards.

For more information, go to fermanaghomagh.com/omagh-winter-wonderland

Make some magical memories with a visit to Santa.

Advertisement

Todd Leap Activity Centre’s Magical Winter Wonderland

Santa’s mischievous little elves have set up a Winter Wonderland at Todd Leap’s Activity Centre in Ballygawley, with Santa and Mrs Claus both waiting to see you for a day filled with arts, crafts, entertainment and singalongs.

Advertisement

Visit the post office to write, stamp and send your letter to Santa before you ride Santa’s off road sleigh to speak to the Wise Old Elf and choose your present.

For more information, go to toddsleap.com/winter-wonderland

Santa’s Magical Grotto, Coalisland Enterprise Centre, Coalisland

Enter through the New North Pole Station and Platform into the Christmas Village filled with festive characters as you meet the elves and watch them put on a show.

Advertisement

You’ll get to meet Santa and sit on his lap before browsing the Log Cabin Christmas Shop with plenty of Christmas treats to take home.

For more information, go to santasmagicalgrotto.com

Advertisement

Father Christmas, Mrs Claus and the Elves, Ulster American Folk Park, Omagh

This traditional Father Christmas meet will leave you with a wooden gift to take home and plenty of memories from the day.

Chief Story Elf will read you a Christmas story as you munch on shortbread and mulled spice apple juice before meeting Mr and Mrs Claus.

For more information, go to ulsteramericanfolkpark.org/visit-father-christmas-and-his-elves

Advertisement

Santa Trail, Glenpark Estate, Omagh

Santa and his reindeer are stopping off at Glenpark Estate before they embark on their Christmas travels, with the opportunity to see him in his grotto.

Advertisement

You can post your letter to Santa in the magical mailbox, stay warm with a festive hot drink and travel through the grounds in the Christmas tractor and trailer ride before checking if you’re on the nice list to receive a gift from the main man.

For more information, go to eventbrite.co.uk/santa-trail-tickets

Santa Sundays, Corick House Country Hotel, Clogher

Santa Sundays at the Corick House Country Hotel offer fun for all of the family, with a four course festive lunch and plenty of fun to keep the kids entertained.

Advertisement

You can see Santa’s Sleigh, feed the reindeer, listen to live music and post your letter in the Christmas post office before meeting Santa in his grotto.

For more information, go to fermanaghlakelands.com/santa-sunday-corick-house

Advertisement

Santa’s Magical Christmas Grotto, Ranfurly House Arts & Visitor Centre, Dungannon

Open until December, Monday 19, Santa will be stopping off at the Magical Christmas Grotto in Dungannon to meet everyone.

Joined by his elves and a giant light-up teddy bear, the immersive experience will be fun for everyone.