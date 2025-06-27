Birches Vintage Rally: 'slow tractor race' just one of a host of activities lined up for popular annual event in Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Jun 2025, 10:56 BST

The final preparations are being completed ahead of the Birches Vintage and Classic Car Club’s big vintage rally on Saturday, July 5.

There really will be something for all the family at the event, which runs from 10am to 5pm at Galrock Road, Birches – just off the M1 Junction12 Birches turn-off.

Along with a variety of classic and vintage cars, along with tractors and machinery, there will be a Viking longship display, a helicopter, country music, fun for children and a host of stalls.

placeholder image
Thomas McClelland, left, and Ali Stanford preparing for the slow tractor race at the Birches Vintage Rally in 2024. Picture: Tony Hendron
Thomas McClelland, left, and Ali Stanford preparing for the slow tractor race at the Birches Vintage Rally in 2024. Picture: Tony Hendron

A popular return is the ‘slow tractor race’ which made its debut at the 2024 rally.

"Last year we had around 12 tractors participated and the winner received 25L of oil which wasn't bad for 10 minutes work. So if you’re up for it and you think your tractor is 'slow' enough, get your name registered on the day,” a spokesperson for the Birches club said.

Related topics:Portadown

