The Lurgan Action Cancer group is encouraging the public to start the festive season in style by supporting its spectacular Christmas Craft Fair this weekend in Brownlow House.

Now in its third year, this renowned seasonal event is co-ordinated by local volunteer fundraisers with all money raised going towards Action Cancer’s local cancer support services in Lurgan’s Zion House.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday (November 26) from 10am – 3pm.

Action Cancer Lurgan group secretary, Eleanor Hamilton said: “We are absolutely delighted to bring back the Action Cancer Christmas Craft fair in such a stunning setting and right on our doorstep. The money raised will go towards maintaining the existing support services that Action Cancer currently provide in the town.

Most Popular

Eleanor Hamilton and Mark Irwin-Watson get ready for Saturday's event.

"I helped to set up the Lurgan Action Cancer group with two other volunteers back in March 2019 and since then, thanks to the extremely generous support of local community, we have been raised a phenomenal £12,000 for the charity so far.

"Action Cancer offers screening to women aged 40-49 and over 70, the ages not currently screened by the NHS. I recently turned 70 myself so to know that this vital life-saving service, free to the user, is available to people my age and older creates such peace of mind which is priceless. One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime which is a shocking statistic so the services provided by Action Cancer are needed more than ever.”

Advertisement

Jayne Magee, chair of the group said: “We always have such an amazing time at Brownlow House with our Christmas Fair. It really is fast becoming a Lurgan tradition in the lead up to Christmas. This year we will have over 25 crafters and vendors from across the country presenting their specialties and it really will be the perfect opportunity to buy a unique handmade gift or to treat yourself to something really beautiful.

"I would encourage everyone to come along and join in the fun and at the same time support Action Cancer Lurgan and help to make a real positive difference to local people with a cancer diagnosis.”

Brownlow House in Lurgan will be the venue for the local Action Cancer group's Christmas Craft Fair.

Entry to the event is a recommended donation of £5 (children go free) and everyone who attends will be entered into a draw for an overnight stay at the Grand Central Hotel, Belfast.

There will be fun for the whole family with face painters and Santa will be paying a visit from 12pm – 2pm. Music will be supplied by the fantastic Strings and Things who will be in fine festive voice and the Brownlow House Tearoom will be open as usual so visitors can treat themselves to some lunch.

Every year Action Cancer aims to breast screen 8,000 women at Action Cancer House and on board the Big Bus, supported by SuperValu and Centra. For every 1,000 women screened, an average of six breast cancers are detected – hopefully at an early and treatable stage. This is only possible because of the continued, generous support from the general public and local business community. The Big Bus has visited the ABC council area 114 times in the last five years.

Advertisement

The charity currently provide therapy sessions in Lurgan at Mount Zion House. These complementary therapy services are for children and young people (aged five and over) and adults affected by cancer living in Lurgan. Any adult or child who has had a cancer diagnosis themselves or has been affected through a close relative’s diagnosis can avail of this free service.

Eleanor Hamilton invites the public to Brownlow House for the Action Cancer Christmas Craft Fair.

All of Action Cancer services are free of charge to the user and so are only possible due to fundraising income generated by local supporters.

If anyone would like to join the Lurgan Action Cancer Community Group or volunteer at the Christmas Fair on November 26 they are asked to please contact Mark Irwin-Watson on 028 9080 3344, or email [email protected]