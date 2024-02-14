Carrickfergus Town Hall to host 'The Big Carrick Quiz'
The event, to be held on March 2, 2024 at 7pm in Carrickfergus Town Hall, will see teams from all over the town gather to test their wits and vie for the title of Carrick's Quiz Champions.
Organized by Positive Carrickfergus and Déjà Vu Promotions, the night will be hosted by the charismatic Bill ‘The Thrill’ Buchanan.
It will feature a wide range of trivia categories, ensuring there's something for everyone whether you're a history buff, a pop culture aficionado, a sports fanatic, or a science whiz.
"We're thrilled to bring the community together for a night of friendly competition and entertainment," said Lynn McKenzie from Positive Carrickfergus. "The Big Carrick Quiz is not just about showcasing knowledge; it's about fostering connections and celebrating the spirit of our vibrant community."
Teams can purchase tickets for £5 per person. While registration is not required, purchasing tickets in advance is recommended to secure attendance.
Prizes include The Big Carrick Quiz Shield, provided by Signscript LTD, which will be awarded to the winning team. Additionally, each member of the winning team will receive their own commemorative takeaway medals. Teams securing the second and third positions will also be awards medals.
Positive Carrickfergus was formed to build community, promote community-led regeneration, and increase civic participation.
Déjà Vu Promotions emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic, and aims to enriching communities across County Antrim with top-quality, interactive entertainment.
The Big Carrick Quiz will become an annual event, providing the community with a fun and engaging tradition to look forward to each year.